MTV Splitsvilla X5: Will Anicka Shyrinn forget her revenge and perform with ex-BFF Akriti Negi?

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is inching towards more intense competition in the upcoming episodes of the show. Last night's episode was full of twists. There weren't any eliminations while the contestants, who were dumped by the ideal matches got a chance to test their bond and become an ideal match.

Lakshay and Anicka were dumped but they became the ideal match. The couple will now be safe from elimination in the upcoming episodes. With the new ideal couple, the dynamics of the show are set to change.

Akriti Negi tries to sort differences out with Anicka Shyrinn in MTV Splitsvilla X5:

As Anicka Shyrinn became an ideal match, her ex-BFF Akriti Negi tried to sort out her differences with Anicka as she has powers and she can dump her in the upcoming dome session. As per the new promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5, Akriti Negi and Jashwant Bhopanna are seen talking it out with Anicka and explaining to her about feeling bad for her.

At the task location, Akriti asks Anicka not to consider taking revenge but to play smart by choosing them to perform the task. Anicka is left confused about her choices and decisions.

Take a look at the new promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Anicka Shyrinn and Akriti Negi's rivalry

Anicka Shyrinn and Akriti Negi bonded well since day one. They often expressed their thoughts about being each other's best friends. However, in the previous dome session, Siwet-Anicka and Jashwant-Akriti had a few disagreements following which Akriti Negi dumped Anicka's connection Siwet. Anicka was left heartbroken.

Advertisement

Anicka got extremely furious and vowed to take revenge against Akriti in the upcoming episodes. She also challenged her that within two dome sessions, she would make sure that Akriti's connection Jashwant gets dumped.

Akriti Negi's justification for dumping Siwet

Akriti Negi was of the point of view that Siwet and Anicka did not take a stand for her and Jashwant when they required it the most. Meanwhile, Anicka and Siwet stated that they were always there for Akriti and Jashwant and that they didn't always need to spell their loyalty out.

In the previous episodes, Akriti and Anicka indulged in a fiery exchange wherein Akriti admitted dumping Anicka's connection and also threatened that she would dump her too.

The previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5

The previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5 started with a major twist with ideal matches not getting the choice of saving anyone from the unsafe zone. Rather, they were asked two names that they'd want to dump. Meanwhile, the unsafe contestants were asked to vote for a couple who they wanted to test their bond. The options for the testing bond were Arbaaz-Rushali, Sachin-Unnati, and Aniket-Dekila.

Advertisement

With maximum votes, Aniket and Dekila were chosen to test their bond and they turned out to be an ideal match. The names that they wrote i.e. Anicka and Lakshay were supposed to get eliminated. However, with the Mischief Maker's twist, the duo got a chance to test their bonds with one contestant. Since Anicka and Lakshay are ex-flames, they decided to test their bond and they too became an ideal match and were saved from elimination.

Anicka and Lakshay got the power to revoke any one ideal couple and swap places with them. After a long discussion, they chose to swap places with Aniket and Dekila as they were the ones who wanted them out of the show.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Queen of Hearts Sunny Leone shares love advice for contestants; Read