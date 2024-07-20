MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Sachin Sharma asks for public apology from Akriti Negi and calls her a 'liar': 'I have 10 proofs to defame her...'

MTV Splitsvilla X5's latest episode saw the eliminations of three contestants - Sachin Sharma, Unnati Tomar and Shobhika Bali. These participants have been a part of Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani's show since the beginning. Pinkvilla exclusively interviewed Sachin Sharma after his elimination.

During the interview, Sachin Sharma talked extensively about his bond with Swaastika, his friendships, and his experience of being a part of the dating reality show and about his former girlfriend Akriti Negi. Excerpts from the interview are below:

Do you think you and Akirti can be friends again?

We can be. But the things they have said are extreme. I can accept things that can be accepted but when topics like police complaints and others come up, this means they are portraying me completely wrong. In the show also everything got sorted but then they started again and things escalated.

The problem will get sorted if they apologize to me for the extreme things that they have said to defame me. If they say 'sorry' publicly for that then I think things can be better otherwise I can't talk to them.

If I wanted to defame her, I have 10 proofs that I can put out and defame her respect but that is not my standard. They have crossed levels by saying a lot of things and then they say that they don't involve personal topics.

Akriti is talking about a police complaint and said that we went for 2 days whereas we went for 10 days. There's a difference in 10 and 2. When I said 15 days, she said 10 days so she should tell the truth. If you lie then I will lie and then you will say the truth.

Advertisement

There were so many times when I felt disappointed because of them and they are still doing it. The problem is they know what can happen in future so let them do and I will focus on my success.

Before Swaastika entered the show, your connection with Ishita was growing strong, what made you feel disconnected from her?

I think it was not 'connection' but 'friendship' for sure. Yes, we were performing well and doing a lot of things but the moment SB (Swaastika) entered, it was unexpected for me. To win the show and the game, you need a strong connection emotionally as well. With Ishita, things weren't about love and even Ishita knew about it. So, it happened naturally, the way I felt and according to the situation, I took that step.

Do you think if Swaastika had not entered the game, you would have formed a genuine connection with Ishita?

Advertisement

Definitely not. Because I'm very clear. I don't portray things that we are having a love angle. Yes, even the makers need masala. Shayaris and fun are different but if you talk about serious relationships and commitment, definitely we did not have it.

I had told Ishita from the start but we were playing for the game because you need a connection to perform on the show. If I wasn't there then Ishita would have been dumped and if Ishita wasn't there then I would have gotten dumped. We were supporting each other. That's it.

Take a look at the post here-

In the courtroom task, Akriti accused you of making her feel 'underconfident' and not being 'caring' boyfriend. What are your thoughts about this?

My circle, the people with whom I vibe and my friends, know that they never feel unconfident because of me. I'm a self-made, independent boy who has been working for 10 years now. I know all the roots of how it is tough to build things because there is no substitute for hard work.

Advertisement

Whatever Akriti said, it was maybe out of frustration, maybe because of the situation or maybe because she wanted to prove me wrong. I have never made her feel underconfident. Whenever she came to Mumbai, I always took care of her. I prioritised her always.

When we were in Dubai, I knew what happened and I don't want to give more explanation about it. My close ones know how I am and how I handle things. Deifnently, it was false.

Did you ever feel betrayed by your friends Nayera and Digvijay in the show? If yes then when and why?

Yes, a lot of times. Not betrayed but they were playing their own game and I felt it. So even I played my game. I have learned to take a stand against the wrong despite whoever it is. Once you feel that someone is doing wrong, don't support it, take your stand.

In the dome, it happened a lot of times when I was unsafe and no one saved me. They still called me a priority but they never considered me as a priority. I never understood. That is the reason once I did not vote for them.

When they went for the ideal match, I proved my friendship. When I was standing on the other side, I thought they could have considered me. So I kept my step strong instead of depending on the friendship.

Advertisement

According to you, which contestants or couple is not contributing enough to the show?

There were a lot of people. From a game perspective, I was expecting a lot from Siwet. In the whole season, he did a lot of things which disappointed me. I can tell about people from whom I was expecting. The new people who are doing the show for the first season, you don't understand 90 per cent of things.

Like Dev was often like 'He said it', 'he didn't say it' so that was being portrayed wrong. So, those who were new, didn't contribute more from the game perspective or from the challenges perspective. Many people gave a lot to the show.

Take a look at the post here-

You didn't get a chance to go to Oracle. If you had received a chance, with whom do you think you would have been declared as an ideal match?

I think with SB (Swaastika) for sure because that bond is from the outer world. We are not coming to the show and faking it. People in the show come and fall in love for 2 days and then start taking each other stands. Bonds that are 1 year or 6 months old they don't even know about it.

Advertisement

So the 'andhe bhakt' who claim to be someone's fan should know that the relationships are for the show and they should see who remains together after the show. Speaking about me going to the oracle, I will go with SB because it was a pure connection from her end and my end too.

Akriti, Jashwant, Siwet, Swaastika, Shubhi, Haarsh, Anicka: Describe these contestants according to their personalities in one word.

Akriti -Lliar, Jashwant - Puppet, Siwet- Overconfident, Swaastika - Jack of all trades.

Shubhi - Cutest but slow. She is 2G in a world of 5G. She is a little slow but she is the best.

Haarsh - oversmart. Anicka -Honest but I think she does a lot of things because of convenience.

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. Fresh episodes of the show air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Siwet Tomar apologizes for accusing Anicka of being in touch with her ex; calls rival Digvijay 'sweetheart'