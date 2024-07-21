MTV Splitsvilla X5 PROMO: Rushali Yadav calls out Akriti Negi for being insensitive over THIS issue: 'Don't you have some manners?'

MTV Splitsvilla X5 is nearing its finale. In the previous episode, the viewers witnessed a surprise elimination of not one or two but three contestants from the show. After the intense eviction session, the atmosphere of the villa took an emotional turn, however, Rushali Yadav and Akriti Negi locked horns yet again as the former accused the latter of being insensitive towards contestants' eviction.

Rushali Yadav and Akriti Negi's intense fight in MTV Splitsvilla x5

In the previous episode of MTV Splitsvilla X5, Shobhika Bali, Unnati Tomar, and Sachin Sharma bid adieu to the show. Rushali Yadav was quite upset with her BFF Shobhika's eviction. She suffered a breakdown and wasn't able to process Bali's eviction. Amidst the same, she got into a verbal spat with her rival Akriti Negi and mentioned that she smirked at her while she was weeping.

Negi and Yadav got into a fight with Negi stated that the rival group did the same when she was going through her tough phase. Anicka Shyrin asked Akriti Negi to let Rushali vent her emotions as her best friend got evicted from the show. Shyrin told Negi, "Don't you have some manners?"

Take a look at the recent promo of MTV Splitsvilla X5:

Sachin Sharma, Unnati Tomar and Shobhika Bali's eviction

In the task, Ball Na Halke Halke, the ideal matches Harsh-Shubhi, Digvijay-Nayera, and Lakshay-Anicka made their teams and performed. Harsh and Shubhi's team won the task and their team was saved. However, they got the power to vote out three contestants from the rival teams except for the ideal matches.

Harsh and Shubhi had six options Unnati, Sachin, Shobhika Bali, Dev Karan, Arbaz, and Rushali. The ideal couple saved their connections Rushali and Dev respectively. While Harsh-Shubhi was confident about evicting Unnati and Sachin, the difficult choice for them was to make between Arbaz and Shobika.

Arbaz and Shobhika have been close to Harsh and it was a tough decision for him. He saved Arbaz and let go of Shobhika making Rushali upset.

