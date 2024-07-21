MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Shobhika Bali discusses betrayal by Harsh-Rushali; addresses accusations of being friends with them for 'convenience'

MTV Splitsvilla X5 has been keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. In the latest episode of the show, three contestants - Sachin Sharma, Unnati Tomar, and Shobhika Bali - bid farewell after being part of the dating reality show since its inception.

Following their eviction, Pinkvilla exclusively interviewed Shobhika Bali and asked her about her friendship with Harsh and Rushali, among other things. See excerpts from the interview below:

It was said that you are friends with Harsh and Rushali for your 'convenience'; what are your thoughts on this?

It's very untrue. I'm still very good friends with them (Rushali and Harsh). I formed a genuine bond with them and we were friends before they became an ideal match and we were friends after they became an ideal match. If I was the kind of person who would make friendships or connections for benefits, I would have done more and made more connections to gain benefits.

I became friends with Rushali during the drive to Splitsvilla. Harsh and I became good friends over time and we still are. It might seem that I'm riding on their coat tail or whatever, but it's not true. We are still very good friends and you will see this friendship will last for a very long time. It was a true friendship. We saved each other when required.

Many people have saved many people, for example- Deekila saved Unnati every time. So there's nothing negative in that. If you are friends and they have the power to help you, they will and they did. That's it. They saved me three times, there were 12 dome sessions, it's not that they saved me every single dome session.

I know three times is also a lot but they were like okay, we should save her and they did. Why will I say 'no' and say that the audience thinks that I'm riding on your coat tail? I don't care. I have a good connection with them. Yes, they saved me when required but it's real friendship, I didn't make friends with anyone for benefits. If I had done that, I would have been friends with other lot of people. So, in my opinion, this allegation will be untrue.

Did you ever feel betrayed by your friends Harsh and Rushali in the show? If yes then when and why?

I got dumped by Harsh, so that's one (laughs). Of course, I knew my time was coming close because I didn't really have a connection. But I didn't expect to be dumped by Harsh. I didn't expect the name to come from him because we probably had one of the strongest friendships on the show. So yes, I was betrayed by that.

Was there anyone with whom you thought you would have formed a strong relationship?

There were many lovely boys on the show. Once you get to know them, they are really rice. Not really anyone caught my eye in that sense.

If I had to pick one if I am back on the show then maybe Lakshay because he is quite cool, maybe Dev Karan also. We are good friends. I'm a friendly person and it takes a long time for me to like someone romantically. Maybe 35 days is just not enough for me.

According to you which contestant or couple is capable of winning MTV Splitsvilla X5 and why?

Harsh and Rushali for sure. They are a brilliant performer. I don't think there's a challenge that Rushali lost and I love that. I love good performers. When I was in Splitsivilla, I wished it was just about tasks like the whole concept of the show should have been about tasks. People said I didn't do it. At the start of the show, I messed up in one or two tasks and they said she was a bad performer.

I don't think that. I won the entertainment challenge also and I did pretty well in the drinking challenge with Digvijay and Ishita, we did really well in that also.

After that, there was one in the cage which I won. So in the upcoming challenge also I have done well. Because of a certain narrative that's formed, it feels no but I love doing the tasks. I found that was what I really enjoyed. And I think Rushali is a brilliant performer so that is one for her. I think Harsh is a very good contestant and player in the game. In the last episode, he made such a good deal with Lakshay to save Rushali so they as a pair should take the trophy home I think.

Harsh, Rushali, Shubhi, Arbaaz, Devkaran, Aniket, Deekila: Describe them in one word

Harsh- brother, Rushali - star performer, Shubhi - third wheel, Arbaaz - strong, Devkaran - hilarious, Aniket - football, Deekila -cute.

About MTV Splitsvilla X5:

MTV Splitsvilla X5 premiered on March 30, 2024, and is hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani. So far, Ishita Rawat, Niharika Porwal, Khanak Waghnani, Nidhi Goyal, Dewangini Vyas, Ameha Gurung, Yuvraj Bass, Adit Minocha, Ayushmaan Maggu and a few more have been evicted from the dating reality show. Fresh episodes of the show air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.

