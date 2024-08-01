Top 7 Indian Historical TV Shows: Siddharth Nigam's Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat to Rajat Tokas’ Jodha Akbar for a deep dive into the past

Which Indian Historical TV shows have brought epic history to life? In the past few years, India’s rich history has not just been limited to books but has also been created as Indian television shows importing viewers to a different era.

Historical TV shows have captivated the audience, be it the King of Mewar Maharana Pratap's battle to Jodha Akbar’s epic love story. Historical TV shows have been an interesting and fun way to learn history irrespective of your age.

Top 7 Indian Historical TV Shows

In this article, we have mentioned the Top 7 historical TV shows with captivating storylines, and grand settings that are enough to give you chills and take you back to the bygone era.

1. Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap

The Sony Entertainment Television show Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap starring Faisal Khan, Roshni Walia, Jannat Zubair, and Sharad Malhotra premiered in 2013 and tells the story of the 16th-century ruler of the Mewar Kingdom. Maharana Pratap known for his strong defense against the Mughal Emperor is the perfect example of dedication and bravery.

2. Jodha Akbar

One of the famous Indian Historical TV shows, Jodha Akbar featuring Rajat Tokas, Paridhi Sharma, Lavina Tandon, and Ahwini Kalsekar, revolves around a Rajput princess Jodha Bai, and Mughal Emperor Akbar. The show with a focus on Mughal, and Rajput relations, tells about the political marriage between Jodha and Akbar that slowly turned into love. The epic lovers went through multiple challenges but in every situation, their love kept increasing for each other.

3. Ek Veer Stree Ki Kahaani- Jhansi Ki Rani

The Zee TV show showcasing Ulka Gupta, Kratika Sengar, and Sameer Dharmadhikari in lead roles is a story of a 14-year-old girl Manu’s transformation into Jhansi Ki Rani. This show is an inspiring story of how Lakshmibai fought bravely against British Rule.

The story centres on Manu whose life changed when she got married to Maharaja of Jhansi. She hated British rule in India, and so she set on a mission to fight against the British Army. The brave act of Jhansi Ki Rani- Laxmibai is still fresh in people’s hearts.

4. Peshwa Bajirao

Peshwa Bajirao, the Sony TV show aired in 2017, is based on the brave Peshwa of the Maratha Empire. The story starring Rudra Soni, Manish Wadhwa, Karan Suchak, Ishita Ganguly, Nitanshi Goel, and Megha Chakraborty shows the journey of Bajirao in becoming the great Maratha empire. With its interesting storyline, the show attracts the audience's interest.

5. Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat

The popular Colors TV show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat featured Siddharth Nigam, Pallavi Subhash Shirke, Mohit Raina, and Sameer Dharmadhikari. This show based on the emperor of the Maurya Dynasty, has an interesting plot of Ashoka being trained for the next emperor while his father Bindusara’s other wives conspire against him to make their respective sons become the next king. With the young Ashoka’s amazing stunts, the show kept the audience hooked.

6. Veer Shivaji

Veer Shivaji aired on Colors TV in 2011 and focuses on the life and legacy of Veer Shivaji, portrayed by Paras Arora, and Amol Kolhe. The story follows the journey of Shivaji who is a fierce warrior and is known as the founder of the Maratha Empire. The show garnered appreciation for its captivating storyline and cast who portrayed their role perfectly.

7. Razia Sultan

The &TV serial Razia Sultan, with Pankhuri Awasthy, and Rohit Purohit as the lead, follows the story of the first female ruler of the Delhi Sultanate. The show focuses on Razia’s struggles to become a Sultan, despite being a woman. Pankhuri Awasthy’s acting as Razia Sultan was promising and captivated the audience's interest.

These epic TV shows are based on the historical events that have shaped our present. From epic ancient times stories to freedom fighters, these Indian Historical TV shows have a special charm to attract the audience.

