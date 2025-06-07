The Great Indian Kapil Show's Archana Puran Singh shuts trolls calling her house 'old age' home; here's how

Archana Puran Singh is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, boasting a large fan base. She has been associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show for quite some time. In addition to her television work, Archana and her family actively create vlogs for their YouTube channel, which are loved by fans. However, with their popularity comes trolling, backlash, negativity, and an endless stream of questions. Recently, when a troll referred to Archana's house as an "old age home," she delivered a strong and fitting response.

Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a screenshot of a comment where a netizen commented on Archana Puran Singh's recent post, asking her why her mother and her father-in-law live in the same house. The comment of the user read, "Just for academic interest, why is your Daadu and Naani living together? Is it like an old-age home?

Replying to these trolls, The Great Indian Kapil Show fame Archana Puran Singh said, "Just for your academic knowledge: it's not an "old age" home. It's an Indian home. Let me further give you the definition of an "Indian home", it's where elders are loved and respected and kept close to the family."

For the uninformed, Archana's mother and her father-in-law lives with them in their house. Archana actively interacts with her fans, and this is not the first time she has shut down a troll with her strong response.

Speaking about her personal life, Archana Puran Singh is currently in Switzerland with her husband, Parmeet Sethi and two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi. The family actively creates vlogs.

Workwise, Archana Puran Singh will soon be seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show. Along with Archana, the show will also feature Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. The Great Indian Kapil Show will premiere on June 21 on Netflix.

