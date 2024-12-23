New mom Drashti Dhami's VIDEO with baby girl is enough to melt hearts; actress reflects on her journey from pregnancy to holding her little one

Drashti Dhami stepped into the beautiful phase of motherhood in October 2024 and welcomed a baby girl with her husband, Neeraj Khemka. Only recently, she shared a heart-melting video with her little munchkin that not only leaves us in awe but reflects her joy of becoming a mom. Through the post, Drashti expressed love for her daughter and seemingly reflected on her journey from pregnancy to having the little one in her hands.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Drashti Dhami posted a short clip saying, “9 weeks in vs 9 weeks out (red heart emoji) MY LOVE (red heart emoticon).” The video opens up with the Madhubala actress flaunting her heavy baby bump and holding a onesie, waiting for the miracle to happen. After a while, it transitions to the moment when Drashti is overjoyed as she holds her little girl, who is seen wearing the same onesie.

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as Drashti treated fans with the sweet video, they showered love on her. Many of the actress' industry friends also reacted. Aditi Dev Sharma and Rubina Dilaik dropped red heart emoticons to express love for the mother-daughter duo.

For the unversed, Drashti Dhami announced her pregnancy on June 14. She announced the arrival of their daughter, the actress shared a note on social media that read, "Straight from heaven, into our hearts. A whole new life. A whole new start. 22.10.24. She's Here. Elated Parents Drashti & Neeraj. Overjoyed Grandparents Suman- Prakash Khemka, Vibhuti Dhami." The couple have lovingly named her Leela.

Workwise, Drashti was last seen in the series Duranga, co-starring Gulshan Devaiah. Throughout her career, she has become a familiar face on Indian television and did shows, such as Dil Mill Gayye, Geet—Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala—Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

