New mom Rubina Dilaik reveals getting typecast after embracing motherhood; shares she receives offers for 'bhabhi' roles

Rubina Dilaik's podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi Season 3 recently launched. In the latest episode of her podcast, Sharad Kelkar appeared as the guest. While talking to the actor, Rubina discussed the topic of female actors getting typecasted in the industry after embracing motherhood and asked Sharad whether male actors also get categorized after embracing fatherhood.

While talking about the same, Sharad Kelkar shed light on how times have changed and male actors earlier also never got typecasted. Sharad shared how women get typecast because once a woman gets married, and takes a break for embracing motherhood, they change physically and one can't deny that fact.

Sharad revealed that female lead actors now work on themselves to come back in shape after embracing parenthood. He even gave an example of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rubina Dilaik, who have gotten back in shape after becoming mothers.

Commenting on this, Rubina Dilaik then shared that she still gets offers for 'bhabhi' characters. She said, "But still now I am being asked 'bhabhi' kind of roles."

Sharad then explained that 'it is a brutal truth that a male actor's shelf life is slightly bigger than a female actor's shelf life as a lead.' Further, he gave examples and mentioned that everyone can't fit every role. He recalled his time when hardly any mature love story with actors aged 30 to 40 played lead roles.

Sharad said that in Television the age range for actors is always between 16 to 18 years because stories for those age groups are mostly made on Television. The Kuch Toh Log Kahenge actor added how motherhood brings a lot of physical changes in a woman but with hard work and effort, everything is possible.

Speaking about Rubina Dilaik and Sharad Kelkar's friendship, the actors have been good friends for more than a decade now. Rubina shares an amazing rapport with Sharad and is best friends with his wife Keerti. Like every year, this year too Rubina and Abhinav Shukla attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Sharad and Keerti's house.

New mom Rubina Dilaik is currently away from Television screens but has been actively working. The actress is busy with her podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi and also endorses brands on social media. On Television, Rubina was last seen as a host on Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.

