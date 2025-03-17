Pakistani drama Suno Chanda's Season 3 CONFIRMED? Find out if Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed's rom-com is coming back

We have good news for fans of Pakistani dramas as their beloved show, Suno Chanda, is returning with a new season. Yes, the Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed starrer is set to be back, and reportedly, the shooting for the Pakistani show is set to begin very soon. While Suno Chanda 3 has not been officially announced, actress Nadia Khan, on an episode of Kya Drama Hai, shared information regarding this new season.

Nadia Khan, on Kya Drama Hai, announced the return of Suno Chanda Season 3 and revealed that the makers are planning to shoot the show in the UK. She also emphasized that the channel's dedication to bringing back the iconic series is due to high public demand.

Farhan Saeed, who played the beloved character Arsal, also expressed his excitement, stating, "I want to do Suno Chanda 3." This statement added fuel to the anticipation among fans who have wished for the return of the show. Suno Chanda 3 will reportedly air during the next Ramadan .

As per News24, the massive change in location promises an exciting storyline involving new setups that could possibly add fresh dynamics to the show. Speaking about the series, Suno Chanda is popular for its humorous approach to family relationships and has always maintained a loyal fan base.

While an official announcement of Suno Chanda 3 is still awaited, fans can expect the two leads, Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed, to reprise their iconic roles as Jiya and Arsal. However, it will be interesting to see whether actors like Nadia Afgan, Samina Ahmad, Nabeel Zuberi, Mashal Khan, and others will be part of the new season.

Speaking about the Pakistani drama, Suno Chanda premiered on May 17, 2018, and went off the air on June 15, 2018. Due to its massive popularity and demand, the second season was brought immediately the following year. Suno Chanda 2 aired from May 7, 2019, and concluded on June 5, 2019.