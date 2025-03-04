5 must-watch Pakistani TV dramas during Ramadan 2025; Mawra Hocane’s Agar Tum Sath Ho to Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan League and more

The holy month of Ramadan commenced on March 1. As we are currently in the auspicious month of Ramadan 2025, Pinkvilla brings a list of new must-watch Pakistani TV dramas and reality shows that you can binge-watch this month. From Mawra Hocane's newly released rom-com to Fahad Mustafa's fun, entertaining game show, read further to know when and where you can enjoy these 5 Pakistani TV shows.

Here are 5 must-watch Pakistani TV shows to watch during Ramadan 2025:

1. Agar Tum Sath Ho

Agar Tum Sath Ho, starring Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Zaviyar Ejaz, has impressed the audiences with their acting prowess in the hit show. The story of Agar Tum Sath Ho focuses on the lives of Ramsha (played by Mawra Hocane), Saahir (played by Zaviyar Ejaz) and Farhaan (played by Ameer Gilani).

The show revolves around love, passion, fate and obsession. This Pakistani drama was released recently, on February 25, and it has just been released at the right time. This Ramadan, you can watch the new episode of Agar Tum Sath Ho, which will air at 8 PM on Hum TV.

Watch teaser of Agar Tum Sath Ho-

2. Jeeto Pakistan League

Fahad Mustafa, known to be one of the most loved and popular actors in the Pakistan entertainment industry, has returned as a host in Jeeto Pakistan League. As per the show's format, the contestants are offered prizes in return for winning a set of challenges or game tasks given by the host. The prizes offered range from cars and motorcycles to gold, cash, vacation packages and household items.

Jeeto Pakistan League is available to watch on ARY Digital. The upcoming Pakistani game reality show started airing from March 1 or March 2, 2025, at 7 PM daily.

Watch Jeeto Pakistan League teaser here-

3. My Dear Cinderella

Another entertaining to binge-watch-worthy drama this Ramadan 2025 is My Dear Cinderella. Starring Khaqan Shahnawaz and Zara Peerzada, this Pakistani rom-com promises entertainment, romance and unlimited drama that will make a good watch this Ramazan. My Dear Cinderella premiered on Hum TV from 1st Ramadan, that is March 1. Helmed by Mohsin Talat, the fresh episodes of the show air at 7 PM on Hum TV.

Watch My Dear Cinderella's promo here-

4. Dil Wali Gali Mein

Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail are back with their magic on screens by starring together in Dil Wali Gali Mein. The two talented actors previously charmed audiences in the immensely popular drama series Zard Patton Ka Bunn.

Now, in the holy month of Ramazan, the two are seen impressing viewers in a new rom-com titled Dil Wali Gali Mein. The show is written by Zafar Mairaj and directed by the renowned Kashif Nisar. This must-watch Pakistani drama started airing on Hum TV from 1st Ramadan, that is, March 1 at 9 PM.

Watch Dil Wali Gali Mein's promo here-

5. Shan-e-Ramazan

Intoned by Waseem Badami, along with the soulful voices of the legendary Shaheed Junaid Jamshed and Shaheed Amjad Sabri, Shan-e-Ramazan is more than just a kalam—it's an emotion! The show, which has a legacy of more than 13 years, has been airing since 2011. Shan-e-Ramazan started airing on ARY Digital on 1st Ramadan at 1:45 PM.

Watch Shan-e-Ramazan promo here-

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more updates about Pakistani TV dramas!