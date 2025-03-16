Mere Humsafar RETURNS: When and where to watch Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed starrer Pakistani romance drama?

Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed starrer Mere Humsafar is a fans' favorite Pakistani drama. Originally premiered in 2021, Mere Humsafar instantly grabbed audiences' attention with its interesting storyline and strong content. Now, to treat audiences with unlimited entertainment, the makers of Mere Humsafar are set to bring the show back on screens from March 16. Starring the two talented actors of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Hania and Farhan, the show will again leave viewers entertained with its re-release.

When and where to watch Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed starrer Mere Humsafar

Mere Humsafar, the beloved Pakistani, features Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed in lead roles. While Hania essays the role of Hala, Farhaan plays the role of Hamza. Mere Humsafar has 39 episodes and can be watched on Zindagi DTH starting March 16, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of Pakistani drama Mere Humsafar

Mere Humsafar is a heartfelt drama revolving around the lives of Hala and Hamza. Hala is a young woman abandoned by her father and mistreated by her relatives. Longing for love and acceptance, she endures hardship but finds the strength to reclaim her life.

Her journey from silence to self-empowerment is both moving and inspiring. While Hala struggles to find happiness, she finally receives love and respect once she marries Hamza (played by Farhan Saeed). The interesting storylines prove that Mere Humsafar is a must-watch Pakistani drama that promises to keep you hooked.

Advertisement

Cast and Crew of Mere Humsafar

Apart from Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed, Mere Humsafar also stars many prominent names such as Samina Ahmad, Saba Hameed, Waseem Abbas, Tara Mahmood and a few others in lead roles. Directed by Qasim Ali, the romantic Pakistani drama is produced by Humayun Saeed and Shehzad Naseeb. Mere Humsafar has 39 episodes and can be watched on ARY Digital HD on YouTube.