5 Pakistani celeb couples that show us what true love looks like; Ayeza Khan-Danish Taimoor, Farhan Saeed-Urwa Hocane and others

Pakistani dramas have been growing popular in India in the last few years. The love and recognition they are receiving from the Indian audience has witnessed an exponential increase. Be it Farhan Saeed or Mahira Khan, people have also praised Pakistani artists and their acting prowess. Today, Pinkvilla brings you a list of 5 popular Pakistani celebrity couples that set major couple goals and have proved that love knows no bounds.

1. Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor form one of the cutest on-screen and real-life pairs in the industry. It has been almost a decade since the couple got married, complementing each other perfectly. Time and again, they have opened up about their admiration for each other on public platforms.

The duo embraced parenthood after they welcomed their daughter, Hoorain Taimoor, and son, Rayan Taimoor. The Jodi has worked together in multiple Pakistani dramas, including Saari Bhool Hamari Thi, Mehar Posh, and Chand Tara.

2. Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane

Be it their on-screen chemistry or off-screen romance, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane are among the dynamic duos of the Pakistani entertainment industry. The couple has not only redefined love but has proved that true connection always stays. Talking about the project in which they started together, Urwa and Farhan shared screens in Udaari.

3. Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt are a cherished couple who have captured the hearts of countless fans. Aiman, radiant with her enchanting smile that lights up her face, complements Muneeb's boyish charm and striking good looks. Together, they make a perfect match that seems straight out of a fairytale.

Each chapter of their love story is brimming with joy, laughter, and genuine affection, making it a truly captivating journey. The couple keeps treating fans by sharing their candid pictures on social media, leaving them in awe.

4. Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

Iqra Aziz is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She married Yasir Hussain in 2019, and the couple became parents to their son in 2021. They are each other's partners in crime, and as soul mates, Yasir and Iqra have inspired fans with their unwavering bond.

5. Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui

A magical connection that can't be described in words! Zara and Asad form a powerful couple, creating a wonderful melody of love. Their real-life affection weaves together a stunning melody filled with passion, understanding, and joy. Embracing an unconventional approach to both love and marriage, Asad-Zara redefines traditional norms.

