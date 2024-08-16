Palak Tiwari's floor-grazing brown kurti set with Chandbalis needs to be on every woman's wardrobe

Palak Tiwari's favorite sartorial pick right now is a classic nude brown kurta with oxidised-yellow colored Chaandbalis. After a long time, the actress has posted pictures in an Indian outfit and has surely given us fashion goals for our social calendars.

A while ago, Palak Tiwari took to her Instagram handle to post pictures in a traditional brown kurti, flowy dupatta, and straight-cut pants. It looks like as Rakshabandhan is around the corner, Shweta Tiwari's daughter is ringing in the festive occasion.

Hands down, the Bijlee Bijlee star is one of the best-dressed actresses in the entertainment industry and the proof is the above pictures. If you want to look royal on a weekday, or attend a weekend desi party in the night, take note of Palak's humble brown kurta.

The 23-year-old star recommends keeping tresses open, clicking candid pictures showing off your jaw-line and breathtaking Chandbalis. A leisurely evening will be completed with nude makeup which will amp up your festive pick. The Gen Z actress always makes a case in Indian outfits. Even for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding, Palak wore an embroidered orange heavy silk lehenga from Dolly J. It had dori work which she coupled with a deep neck half-sleeve blouse that had detailed embroidery work and a dupatta.

Palak who is always compared to her mother Shweta Tiwari has also been the face of a Pakistani designer named Faiza Saqlain, according to Bollywood Shaadis publication. The Gen Z actress who was rumored to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan, stood out from the crowd in a lilac-colored sleeveless kurti set.

Advertisement

Apart from making noise for her sartorial picks, Palak's personal life is also always in the limelight. Her mother, Shweta had once opened up about dating rumors of her daughter with Ibrahim Ali Khan. She had said, "Even she is surprised about her dating rumours. She makes fun of it. She says to me, 'You know Mom, I am dating this guy now and laughs it off."

Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim has often commented on her posts, but he has not reacted to her latest desi pictures. The duo has often been spotted together in social gatherings.

ALSO READ: Palak Tiwari just served a perfect date night look in fiery red gown; Fan compares her beauty with mother Shweta