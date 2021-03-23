EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor approached for Nach Baliye 10

Other speculative names doing the rounds for the upcoming season are Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik, Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, among others

Nach Baliye 10 is in the works and there are many speculative names from the TV world that are doing the rounds, including Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik, Aditya Narayan-Shweta Agarwal, -Rocky Jaiswal, Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar and Gauahar Khan- Zaid Darbar among many others. Pinkvilla now has a new interesting update on this dance based reality show. We have learnt that the makers have also approached Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh to participate in the tenth season of Nach Baliye.

“Shaheer and Ruchikaa were approached recently. They really love the show, however, they haven’t yet decided if they will or won’t participate. Meanwhile, preparations for the show is going on in full swing,” informs a source close to the development. The couple got married in November 2020 and apparently plan to have a traditional wedding ceremony in June this year. The duo have known each other for a long time and their marriage news was a pleasant surprise for many of their fans. On Valentine’s Day this year, Ruchikaa had even posted a picture with her hubby on Insta.

She captioned it as, “There can be no greater adventure than taking on the world as a team. Love you partner. And since Valentines isn’t really our thing... Happy Sunday everyone.” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the first season of Nach Baliye was aired in 2005. Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar had won the season. The last season which aired in 2019 was won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Other notable winners from the past seasons are, Dahiya-Vivek Dahiya, Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali and Amruta Khanvilkar-Himmanshoo Malhotra.

