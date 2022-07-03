EXCLUSIVE: Shubangi Atre, Ashna Kishore & more stress on plastic-free lifestyle and reducing its usage

International Plastic Bag Free Day, observed on July 3 annually, is a global initiative to eliminate plastic bag use. &TV artists - Shivya Pathania (Devi Parvati, Baal Shiv), Akansha Sharma (Sakina Mirza, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? ), Ashna Kishore (Kate, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) talk about plastic-free lifestyle and reducing the use of plastic for a sustainable environment.

Shivya Pathania, aka Devi Parvati in &TV’s Baal Shiv, says, “Biodegradable alternatives can make a significant difference. These widely available substitutes are safe for the environment and our health, including coconut leaves, paper, cotton, and jute. While authorities run several campaigns to eliminate the use of plastic bags, we also must act responsibly for a healthy environment. I firmly think that by actively reducing, rejecting, and reusing plastic products, we can contribute to the development of a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable planet.”

Ashna Kishore, aka Katori Singh ‘Kat’ in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, says, “For a very long time, I have been using jute and cloth bags. They are not only strong but also safe for the environment. Animals frequently ingest plastic waste when looking for food in trash cans, which pollute the ecosystem and are poisonous to them. We use plastic bags for convenience rather than considering the harm they do to flora and fauna. Days like International Plastic Bag Free Day are a reminder of the harm that has been done and an inspiration to avoid using plastic bags in favour of more environmentally friendly alternatives. I am doing my part, and I hope you will do the same.”

Akansha Sharma aka Sakina Mirza in &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? says, “The most hazardous type of plastic is single-use plastic. The solution to this problem lies in replacement. A paradigm shift is triggered by switching to something reusable and accepting responsibility. At my home, we all use cloth bags rather than plastic ones. I also use copper and glass bottles rather than plastic. When we step out to buy groceries, we carry our cloth bags to avoid taking plastic bags. Sincerity says that altering some of our routine behaviours will help us endure in this magnificent but limited world.”

Shubhangi Atre, aka Angoori Bhabi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, shares, “There are some startling statistics out in public that suggest the enormous damage plastic shall cause to our mother nature in the coming years. One must take it very seriously to avoid the use of plastic bags. It is important to eliminate plastic and not just celebrate this important day but make it a habit to use environment-friendly alternatives. I prefer making and using unique handmade cloth bags. It not only adds to style statement but also showcases your effort to avoid using plastic bags.”

