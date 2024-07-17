Anupamaa beauty Ashlesha Savant's hot green moments before 'chaos' is worth watching; See PICS

Anupamaa fame Ashlesha Savant won't let you cool down even as the temperature rises. Her style and hotness are both unmatchable, as the diva surely knows her sartorial checklists which are unbeatable. Take cues from the actress if you wish to trip around the city or go on a vacation or a date. She has got you covered.

Anupamaa actress Ashlesha Savant looks gorgeous in a green dress

Ashlesha Savant, earlier today, took to her Instagram handle to strike hot poses in a lime green dress. As seen in one of the pictures, she is seen lying on a sofa, looking at the camera lens sensuously, letting her eyes do all the talking.

Take a look at Anupamaa fame Ashlesha Savant's latest picture here:

The 39-year-old actress captioned the post, "Before the chaos lemme just pose - no can do much." Her fans quickly commented on her hotness, as they could not stop themselves. One user wrote, "Someone is just turning greener day by day." "Wow So beautiful & Looking So Sweet natural beauty", wrote another fan.

More about Ashlesha Sawant



Ashlesha essayed on the important role of Barkha Kapadia, who was Anuj (Gaurav Khanna's) sister on the show. She confirmed her exit from the show because of the leap. Earlier, during an interview with ETimes, she revealed that as her track got over in the show, she was not required in the story.

"It is a healthy departure now from the show, and will be focussing on new assignments now", she quipped. The star who was seen in Rupali Ganguly's hit show also said that the serial has a different track, as the entire cast is shown having moved to the US. She had a mutual understanding with the makers and also enjoyed her journey in the serial.

More about Anupamaa

Apart from Ashlesha, the cast of Anupamaa stars Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh and many more.

