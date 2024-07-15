Bigg Boss OTT 3: Elvish Yadav belittles women by telling Adnaan Shaikh that 'choodiyaan nahi mili'; Watch

Elvish Yadav who won Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been continuously watching Bigg Boss OTT 3. Well, Adnaan Shaikh has entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard participant, and as per a Times Now Digital report had accused Elvish and his team of using his name for fame on his Youtube channel. Now, the 26-year-old Youtuber has hit back at Shaikh, with a comment that takes a dig at women. Reportedly, a few months back Adnaan had said, he wanted to gift choodiyaan (bangles) to the Youtuber.

Elvish Yadav belittles women and hits back at Adnaan Shaikh:

Elvish Yadav, reportedly in a clip revealed that Adnaan Shaikh had entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wildcard participant. Yadav slams Shaikh by saying, "Pichli baar kaha tha isne ki Elvish ke liye choodiyaan lekar aaya hu main. Mili nahin hai abhi takk. Jhoot bola tha. Koi baat nahi hm de denge tumhe (Last time Adnaan said that he has got bangles for me. I have not received it. Maybe he lied, no issues I will give it to you (Adnaan)."

Take a look:

More about Adnaan Shaikh:

Adnaan had a wildcard entry in the Bigg Boss house and has been one of the most talked about contestants. His tug-of-war with Lovekesh Kataria and Elvish Yadav is becoming the talk of the house. Adnaan revealed that he would be exposing the grey side of Kataria who is not the true friend of Vishal Pandey. He also feels that both Yadav and Lovekesh act like gangsters. Well, he has already added a lot of fuel to the fire, with his entry into the Bigg Boss house. Has Vishal Pandey's mind been poisoned by Adnaan as he told him that Kataria has been using him?

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3:

To talk about Bigg Boss OTT 3 which has been hosted by Anil Kapoor, the premiere of the reality show took place on June 21, 2024. The participants in the show were Vada Pav girl (Chandrika Dixit), Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Armaan Malik, Sana Sultan Khan, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Poulomi Das, Neeraj Goyat and Poulomi Das.

