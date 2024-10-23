Lassi to Chhole Bhature: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash share sneak peek of their culinary delight from Punjab

Karan Kundrra and Teajsswi Prakash are among the most popular celebrity couples who never leave the limelight. The lovebirds are currently in Punjab with the team of The Traitors. They took to social media to share glimpses of their travels with their fans. Fans’ favorite TejRan is making the most of their time by treating their taste buds to Punjab’s best dishes.

The Instagram stories show Tejasswi Prakash sitting with a glass of Lassi. As Karan Kundrra turns the camera toward her, she gives a sweet smile and says, “Lassiiiii.” Another video shows the entire team sitting at a Dhaba and enjoying Chole Bhature and Lassi. The couple also dressed up accordingly as Kundrra donned a light green and white kurta and Prakash wore a turquoise blue suit.

Check out glimpses of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s travel here:

There’s a clip of the couple walking side by side wearing ethnic. Fans are swooning over the video as one user wrote, “Teju suit main kithna sundar lagtha hai.” Another complimented, “Suit tho sab pehente hai but sohni sirf teju lagthi hai.”

The photos and videos show that the couple is accompanied by members of The Traitors cast, including Raj Kundrra, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Jasmine Bhasin. They are also actively sharing moments from the trip.

Before going to Punjab, the couple spent a long vacation in Goa. They were there to celebrate Kundrra’s 39th birthday and enjoyed an extended stay. From romantic candlelight dinners to enjoying long walks by the beach and exploring the place, the two shared pictures and videos on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about Tejasswi Prakash's work, she was last seen portraying the lead role in Naagin 6. She also made a guest appearance on Temptation Island, which was hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra will soon be seen in the Karan Johar-hosted show, The Traitors. He joined it as soon as he wrapped up Laughter Chefs.

