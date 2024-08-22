PICS: Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates birthday with husband Shanawaz Shaikh; 'Cheers to new beginnings'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is celebrating her birthday today (August 22). On this momentous occasion, the actress took to her social media handle and wished herself well. The mom-to-be dropped pictures from the celebrations with her husband, Shananwaz Shaikh. Devoleena also penned down a sweet note in the caption, extending gratefulness for the upcoming adventures in her life.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wishes herself on birthday

In her birthday special post, Devoleena is seen celebrating her special day with her husband and their furry friend. The celebration looks simple yet heartwarming. Dropping the snapshots, she wrote, "Celebrating another trip around the sun and feeling grateful for all the adventures that lie ahead. Cheers to new beginnings and endless possibilities! Happiest Birthday To Me."

Take a look at the post here:

Deepika Singh extends birthday wishes to Devoleena Bhattacharjee

After the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame posted the snapshots, several fans and her industry friends wished her in the comment section. Deepika Singh, who is currently seen in Mangal Lakshmi, wrote, "Happy birthday, Devo."

One of the fans remarked, "Happy birthday, DEVOLEENA.. Aap jiyo hazar sal lots of love." Another one commented, "Happy birthday, Devo God Bless Your family, You and New Mehman."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's pregnancy announcement

Weeks after dismissing the pregnancy claims, Devoleena announced her pregnancy on August 15. She dropped pictures with her husband from the Panchamrit ritual. Explaining the significance of this ritual, the actress stated that it celebrates the divine journey to motherhood. In the announcement post, she was seen wearing a green saree and beamed with joy.

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant held a baby suit with 'YOU CAN stop asking NOW' written on it. The little dress also featured the imprints of the feet of a newborn baby. Only recently did the actress share a video on her Instagram story wherein she revealed being pampered by her husband. Devoleena informed fans about how Shanawaz has been taking care of her.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's personal life

The actress tied the knot with gym trainer and then-boyfriend Shanawaz Shaikh in December 2022. It was a court wedding in Lonavala, and only her close friends marked their attendance. Following the low-key wedding ceremony, the actress has been treating fans with her and Shaikh's candid moments, reflecting on major couple goals.

Earlier, the actress said she would announce her pregnancy whenever she felt like it and asked everyone not to bother her. In response to persistent pregnancy rumors, Devoleena wrote, "I am sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space or creates content, you wouldn’t like it either. There is enough content on social media to keep yourself busy. I am sure by now you all understand that I do not like interference in my personal life."

What is keeping Devoleena Bhattacharjee busy these days?

It goes without saying that the 38-year-old garnered mainstream recognition owing to her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Before replacing Giaa Manek, she auditioned for Dance India Dance, and her audition clip went viral after Devoleena became popular. She made her acting debut in NDTV Imagine's Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto.

In 2019, the actress went on to participate in Bigg Boss 13. During her stint on this controversial reality show, her fan following widened aggressively. Her straightforward demeanour inside the house resonated well with her fans. Devoleena Bhattacharjee was also one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 15, where she entered as a wild card personality. Currently, she is seen in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya.

Undeniably, she has skillfully carved out her unique place in the entertainment industry, showcasing her versatility and dedication throughout her career.

