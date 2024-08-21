Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee is big time foodie who craves these things; hubby Shanwaz fulfills

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to embrace motherhood. Well, it looks like her pregnancy cravings have already kicked in, and her husband, Shanwaz Shaikh, has been fulfilling the same. Here's what the actress has been wanting to eat for now.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared adorable stories where she revealed being pampered by her husband, Shanwaz Shaikh. He first gave her a plate of oranges. Secondly, she posted a video where Devoleena said, "Shonu, yeh tum kya banare hoh mere liye?" Her husband replied, "Sandwich" and the actress continued, "Sandwich banare hoh. Mujhe bhook lag rahi thi esliye banare hoh."

(Beloved, what are you making? You are making a sandwich as I was feeling hungry.)

Fondly remembered as Gopi bahu then said in the clip, "Dekha mera pati kitna khyal rakhta hai mera. Nazar mat lagana thu thu thu. Ache se phek du kya thu. Dekho chutney bhi banayi. Maine bhi aaj tak zindagi mei nai banayi sandwich ke liye. Thank you Shonu. Jaldi bana yaar, bhook lag rahi hai bahut zyada. Mujhe bhook lagri hai, khana doh."

(See how much my husband cares for me. Don’t cast the evil eye. Should I throw the bad luck away properly? Look, he even made chutney. I’ve never made chutney for a sandwich in my life. Thank you, Shonu. Hurry up and make it, I’m really hungry. I’m starving; give me food).

The 37-year-old actress then posted a delicious picture of the sandwich made by her husband dearest, which was all things love. It was on August 15 when the actress revealed that she was pregnant and was expecting her first baby with her husband, Shanwaz.

Her post read, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life. #panchamrit #mytribe #mypeople #soontobeparents #momtobe #dadtobe #blessed #gratitude #ganpatibappamorya #prayers”.

The actress is having the pregnancy glow on point. Earlier, she had posted a string of pictures where she was decked as a Bengali bou (bride) and cradled her baby bump. Devoleena looked like Paro from Devdas, as she wore a royal white and red saree, which is worn by married Bengali women. Her look was completed with a big bindi, sindoor, alta (red dye) on palm, and traditional jewelry.

To talk about Devoleena shot to fame with her iconic role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa. Her chemistry with Ahem Ji, aka Mohammad Nazim Khilji, is yet etched in the minds of all her fans.

