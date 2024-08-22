Happy Birthday Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Celebrating her evolution from Gopi Bahu, Bigg Boss, to now mom-to-be

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, popularly known for her role as Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is celebrating her birthday today (August 22). She hails from an Assamese-Bengali family in Upper Assam. She completed her higher education at the National Institute of Fashion and Technology in New Delhi. Prior to entering the acting industry, Devoleena worked as a jewelry designer in Mumbai and had received training in Bharatanatyam dance.

She is all set to welcome her first child and is gearing up to embrace motherhood soon. Recently, she shared the news of her pregnancy on social media alongside her husband Shanawaz, whom she married on December 14, 2022, in a private court ceremony with close friends and family.

Devoleena is currently on cloud nine and is enjoying a blissful phase in both her personal and professional lives. She is part of the cast of Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya and plans to celebrate her special day with her co-stars from the show.

Devo made her acting debut in 2011 with the show Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto and has also appeared in television shows like Laal Ishq, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, and Dil Diyaan Gallaan. She had also participated in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13 and went on to appear in seasons 14 and 15 as well.

As she is ready to experience the change in her life, let's reflect on her career and journey into showbiz so far.

Advertisement

Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame by portraying the role of Gopi Bahu in the popular and long-running TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was paired opposite Mohammed Nazim, aka Ahem Ji, who had played the lead role. The actress had replaced Gia Manek, the original Gopi Modi of the daily soap. The series starred Giaa Manek, Rucha Hasabnis, Rupal Patel, Mohammad Nazim, Vishal Singh, Tanya Sharma, Amar Upadhyay, and Rohit Suchanti.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya created quite a buzz in the past, especially due to the viral meme "Rasode Mein Kon Tha?" Devoleena later made a comeback as Gopi Bahu on viewers' demand in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, capturing the hearts of the audience once again.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Bigg Boss 13

Devoleena received a lot more recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She emerged as a strong contender before an injury forced her to exit the show prematurely. Her straightforward demeanor inside the house resonated well with her fans, and her friendships with Rashmi Desai and Shefali Bagga set major friendship goals.

Advertisement

The season also witnessed intense conflicts among contestants like Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, as well as Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. Notable participants included Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Rashmi Desai, Shefali Bagga, Shefali Jariwala, and others.

Devoleena made a comeback to Bigg Boss 14 as a replacement for Eijaz Khan and later joined as a wildcard challenger in Bigg Boss 15, creating a milestone alongside Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan by participating in three distinct seasons.

Devoleena to embrace motherhood soon

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently in the happiest phase of her life, as she is ready to welcome her first child. Despite ongoing speculations about her pregnancy in recent months, Devoleena recently confirmed the news on her social media accounts. On August 15, 2024, she officially announced her pregnancy.

The soon-to-be mother is embracing motherhood by observing traditional Bengali customs and rituals. She is seen proudly showing her baby bump in photos shared on her Instagram account. Recently, a Panchamrit ceremony was conducted at Devoleena's residence to mark the beginning of this significant journey into motherhood, attended by close friends and family members.

Advertisement

The actress posted moments from her Panchamrit ceremony, stating, “Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life.”

We extend our warm wishes to Devoleena for a joyful and healthy pregnancy as she prepares to embark on the fulfilling role of motherhood. This upcoming phase signifies a fresh and delightful chapter in her life, one that she is eagerly anticipating with happiness and optimism.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's journey in the Indian television industry is distinguished by exceptional adaptability and commitment. She has skillfully carved out her unique place in the entertainment industry, showcasing her versatility and dedication throughout her career.

Fans are eagerly anticipating more news as Bhattacharjee steps into this thrilling new chapter of her life.