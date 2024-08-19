WATCH: Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares VIDEO of her Panchamrit ceremony with husband Shanawaz Shaikh

Mom-to-be Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently beaming with joy as she is set to welcome her first baby with her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh. Ahead of embracing this special journey, the Panchamrit ceremony was conducted, where close friends and family members attended.

Now, taking to her social media handle, Devoleena Bhattacharjee dropped a video on her Instagram handle. From sharing a glimpse of the food, panchamrit to showing how her family and friends did the ritual, Devoleena shows how the ceremony was celebrated. She added an evil eyes off and a fire emoticon.

Watch Devoleena Bhattacharjee's video here-

For the uninformed, on August 15, Devoleena Bhattacharjee announced her pregnancy with Shanawaz Shaikh on social media. Sharing glimpses of her Panchamrit ceremony, the actress wrote, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life."

As soon as this post was uploaded, fans and friends flooded the comment section and extended good wishes to the parents-to-be.

Speaking about her marriage, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her longtime boyfriend, Shanawaz Shaikh, in December 2022. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and close friends. Devoleena and Shanawaz shared pictures of their wedding reception and announced their wedding.

Work-wise, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been a part of numerous fictional and non-fictional shows. Due to her amazing acting mettle, she emerged as one of the prominent personalities in the entertainment industry. Considering her strong personality and opinions, Devoleena was also loved off-screen.

Advertisement

The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was a part of the show from 2012 to 2017 and became a household name because of her talent. Apart from this, Devoleena also starred in Bigg Boss 13, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Bigg Boss 14, Dil Diyaan Gallaan and more. She is currently seen in Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, where she essays the role of Goddess Chhathi Maiyya.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee talks about fans' curiosity during her pre-wedding festivities