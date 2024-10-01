PICS: Shweta Tiwari’s photo dump from Kenya proves she’s avid reader as actress explores bookstores

Television star Shweta Tiwari, known for her stunning sartorial choices and captivating performances, took to social media to share glimpses of her recent trip to Kenya. The actress, who has been enjoying her time in the African country, delighted her fans with a series of candid photos from her adventure. Besides her captivating fashion sense, fans of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress are well aware of her love for books. The avid reader shared glimpses of her exploring bookstores in the foreign country.

In the photo dump posted today (October 1), Shweta Tiwari, an avid book lover, was seen exploring local bookstores, holding a book in hand and flashing her radiant smile. Another snapshot captured her in a grocery store, posing with two vibrant bouquets of flowers. Shweta’s love for travel and simple pleasures was evident as she shared an image of herself enjoying a cup of coffee at a cozy local cafe.

Check out Shweta Tiwari's post here:

But it was her fashionable flair that stole the show- dressed in a sleek black jumpsuit that fit her like a dream, paired with bold red heels, she confidently posed on the streets of Kenya, exuding elegance and poise. Well, the actress never disappoints when it comes to showing off her fashion sense.

Fans of Tiwari gathered in the comment section to drop compliments for the actress. Comparing the television actress to Bollywood queens, one user wrote, "She always looks beautiful. Katrina karina bhi kam hai." Another wrote, "What an Enchanting look... Just wow.." "How do you manage to look so perfect always?" wrote another fan.

For the unversed, on the personal front, Tiwari is a single mother to a daughter and a son - Palak and Reyansh. Her daughter Palak followed in her mother's footsteps and has made her debut in acting. On the professional front, she rose to fame, portraying Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also emerged as the winner of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 4.

