Shweta Tiwari shows off sculpted frame in a lush green Indo-western attire

Shweta Tiwari elegance is timeless. She never fails to enchant her fans with the same. She has won hearts with her sexy sartorial picks and today was no different. She took to her social media handle to drop an array of new snaps from what looked like a photoshoot and she looked unmissable in the same.

Shweta Tiwari dropped an array of pictures on her social media handle, where she was seen wearing a classy green dress. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress kept her tresses open, wore a pair of golden earrings, bracelet and was ever ready. Fans could not stop commenting on her unmatched beauty.

A while back, Palak Tiwari's mom had also posted snaps where she had worn a knotted shirt with pants. She looked etheral in a silk knotteed shirt that she coupled with black flared pants. She knows how to raise the temperature and how? Her makeup and hair is always on point and she knows what accessories compliments her outfits. Indeed! The Khatron Ke Khiladi star aging in reverse.

Talking more about Tiwari, she is twice married and twice divorced. She lives in Mumbai with elder daughter Palak Tiwari and younger son Reyansh Kohli. Palak is an actress who did her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Reyaansh is just 7 and is the apple of Shweta and Palak's eyes.

Advertisement

Shweta's fans always compare her beauty with that of Palak. Whenever the duo are papped, they look like they are more of siblings and less of a mom-daughter pair. Tiwari on the work front has done an array of work. Right from reality shows to fictional content, she has aced in everything.

Her best role is of Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay and her chemistry with Cezanne Khan is remembered by fans. She got sky rocketed success after grabbing the lead role in Ektaa Kapoor's show. She did an array of shows after that from Bigg Boss 4, Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Begusarai, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and many more.

Indeed! Her beauty is timeless and eternal.

ALSO READ: When Shweta Tiwari was admitted, put on SALINE after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; Here's why: THROWBACK