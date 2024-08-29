Rajiv Thakur comments on The Great India Kapil Show's figures, moving from TV to Netflix: 'Logo ko galatfehmi...'

Comedian Rajiv Thakur has been an important castmate in The Great India Kapil Show. The comedy show had an extended run on Sony Entertainment Television, titled The Kapil Sharma Show. However, he and his team moved to Netflix earlier this year. Rajiv has commented on whether the comedy show's rating was affected after it moved to the OTT platform.

During an interview with Telly Chakkar, Rajiv Thakur was asked that when The Great India Kapil Show aired on TV, it was doing well, but after moving to Netflix, it did not get success as it got on TV. Rajiv commented, "Actually logo ko galatfehmi hai ki chala nai. Shayad joh TV hai woh sab log dekh pate hai lekin Netflix pe agar nai chala hota toh second season nai bana hota. Kyuki wh bahut professional log hai, baahr ki company hai woh sirf figures dekhti hai."



(Actually, people have a misconception that the show did not perform well. Everyone can watch TV, but if it did not succeed on Netflix, then a second season would not have been created. Netflix is professional and focuses only on numbers.)

Rajiv kept quiet when he was further asked how he handled the situation as an artist, even when Sunil Grover's professional and personal matters got embroiled in a controversy. However, he reacted strongly when he was asked about The Great India Kapil Show not working, despite him giving his 100% on TV and Netflix.

He added, "Toh unke (Netflix) figures bade hai Kapil Sharma show ke saath. Joh log Kapil Sharma ko pyar karte hai, unhone Netflix lia hai aur Netflix par dekhne gaye hai. Yeh ek success hai ki aap apni audience ko dusri jagah shift kar pate hai."

(Netflix's numbers with The Kapil Sharma Show have increased. Fans who love Kapil Sharma have taken Netflix subscription and have been watching the show over there. This is a success in that you are being able to move your audience to a varied platform.)

Online reports state that The Great India Kapil Show season 2 will air on September 21 on Netflix. In addition to Kapil and Rajiv, the show has a stellar cast that includes Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda.



