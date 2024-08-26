Kapil Sharma teases fans with sneak peek from The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 set, Netizens write, ‘Jaldi wapas aaiye Kapil’

Viewers have been eagerly waiting for more updates on The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 ever since the makers announced its launch. Now, Kapil Sharma has set social media abuzz with a new set of pictures from the shooting of his much-anticipated show. Netizens expressed their excitement in the comment section and shared how eagerly they are waiting for Kapil Sharma and his team to return.

On August 26, Kapil Sharma shared a series of pictures on his official Instagram handle. Sharing a glimpse of the upcoming season, he captioned the photos, "When your work is in love with you #thegreatindiankapilshow #comingsoon only on @netflix_in." In the images, the comedian can be seen laughing heartily while sitting across a table.

Check out Kapil Sharma's post here:

Excitement for The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 is building, especially after a recently released promo featuring Kapil Sharma and his team. In the teaser, Archana Puran Singh shares the exciting news of the show's grand comeback. Fans can look forward to the return of Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Rajeev Thakur, Kapil Sharma, and Krushna Abhishek, along with the ever-entertaining Archana Puran Singh herself.

The announcement has generated a wave of anticipation among fans eager to see their favorite comedians back in action. With Kapil Sharma leading the way, The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 promises a season full of laughter and memorable moments, set to premiere soon on Netflix. Reportedly, the second season of the show is all set to hit the floors on September 21.

IndiaToday mentioned that their sources revealed the format of The Great Indian Kapil Show will be the same and even the airport setting. However, the team has also planned a few new elements to add to the fun of the show. The cast and crew were excited to be back on the stage and are gearing up to bring audiences another laughter-filled session.

The previous season of the show featured many popular celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and Rohit Sharma among others.

