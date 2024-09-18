Rakhi Sawant REVEALS carrying these food items in her socks inside Bigg Boss 14 house; Farah Khan raises eyebrow

Rakhi Sawant who needs no introduction is one of the most entertaining contestants in the history of Bigg Boss house. Her stint in Bigg Boss 14 is remembered by all viewers and the co-contestants. Recently, in an interaction with Farah Khan, the actress revealed that she used to smuggle food items inside the house. Read on to know how she managed to do that.

Farah Khan tastes the items cooked by Rakhi Sawant and says she cooked really well. Hearing the complement, Rakhi Sawant says that this is why she goot cooking duties inside Bigg Boss. Then she makes an interesting revelation.

“Lekin jab ye log mujhe nomination mein dalte the aur inke jamalgota inke daal mein dalti thi mein. Aur ye jamalgota dalte hai, sablog tooilet pakad ke, phir ye log mujhe nomination mein dalte the hi nahi, (Whenever they used to nominate me, I would put jamalgota in their food and everyone would run to the toilet. Then they would stop nominating me.)” shared Rakhi.

Check out glimpses from their conversation below:

This makes Farah Khan wonder how she managed to get that inside the house. Rakhi Sawant’s reply makes her raise her eyebrow. The Pardesiya girl replies, “Mein socks mein dalke leke jaati hi. Coffee? Socks mein dalke leke jati thi. (I used to hide it in my socks and take it. Coffee? I used to hide it in my socks and take it.)”

Hearing this, the director raises her eyebrows. Rakhi continues to narrate incidents from Bigg boss 14 house and shares another incident. “Ek din toh wo log mere coffee churaye aur mein pehle se hi coffee mein thuk dii aur koi mere coffee mein haat nahi lagaye. (One day, they stole my coffee, but I had already spat in it beforehand so that no one would touch my coffee),” shared the entertainer.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant reached the finale of Bigg Boss 14 and instead of competing for the trophy, she chose tow alk away with Rs 14 lakhs in cash.

