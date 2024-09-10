EXCLUSIVE: Khalbali Records' Ram Kapoor reveals he worked more than 10 years to earn his dad's respect: 'I had a very powerful father'

Ram Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in the industry, who has worked across all mediums, including television and films. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama series Khalbali Records. Based on the themes of passion, artistic expression, authenticity, and more, the series stars Ram in the lead role. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he revealed what made him say yes to the project and made a surprising revelation about his bond with his dad.

In Khalbali Records, your character has a certain kind of arrogance, and at times, the egoistic music label owner appears fierce. So, was it the character that made you sign the dotted lines, or was there something else that attracted you?

When I look at a project, I look at everything because I'm lucky enough. I'm very blessed that I get a chance to see it. Most actors are always waiting for the next project, and they accept whatever comes their way because you never know when the next opportunity will arise. But I'm very lucky that I have always had enough work where I can pick and choose what I want to do and what I don't want to.

So because of that, I always take on a new project with complete detail, and I see that everything needs to work out for me. The reason I took this project is because everything made sense; the character is very strong and powerful, and the concept is very novel and new. The script was very good, and I was deeply moved by the story of the father and son. Because I also had a very, very powerful father, a very well-to-do father and big success, and it took me a very, very long time to match up to him. It took him a very long time to develop respect for myself.

So, I understood the father-son dynamic because I was the son who had to really work for more than ten years to earn my father's respect, and because of that, I liked the challenge of taking on this role. Hence, everything fell into place. Also, the director is somebody who I really like because his elder brother was one of the writers of the film Udaan, which I did more than ten years ago. It is very special to me.

Has there been any role that you regretted doing?

Yes, there are such characters. But I don't think that I should mention the character or the project because the few people involved might get hurt. However, there are one or two projects in everybody's career, especially anybody who is lucky like me and has had a long career of 20 or 25 years. They have had all kinds of ups and downs, so you have projects that you love, and then you get projects that you do not like or that you regret.

I can mention one or two, but I don't know whether that will be the right thing to do or not because people who were behind it might get hurt, and I don't really like hurting anyone.

About Khalbali Records

In addition to Ram Kapoor, Khalbali Records stars Saloni Batra, Skand Thakur, Salonie Patel, Kumar Varun, and Prabh Deep, among others. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the upcoming series revolves around a talented music producer named Raghav. He works at his father's record label, Galaxy Records, but later decides to leave his dad's company and create his own record label. Khalbali Records is scheduled to release on JioCinema on September 12.

