When Ram Kapoor revealed secret to his drastic physical transformation; THROWBACK

Ram Kapoor, known for his incredible acting talent, has become an inspiration to many due to his remarkable physical transformation. As a favorite among fans, the actor has demonstrated that hard work, dedication, and commitment can help achieve numerous goals. With his name making headlines because of his transformation, let’s revisit the time when Ram Kapoor shared the secret behind his weight loss journey.

In 2019, Ram Kapoor discussed his fitness journey in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. He revealed, "I was 130 kg when I started, and I want to lose another 25-30 kgs. I decided that if I wanted to achieve my weight goals, I would have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time—six months to a year."

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor also shared his routine, indicating that he followed intermittent fasting. He adhered to the 16/8 method, which consists of fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window. His eating schedule involved consuming meals between noon and early evening, usually before 8 PM, and he did not eat breakfast.

As per reports, Ram focused on a low-carb diet, incorporating fiber-rich fruits. Apart from his diet, he exercised for two hours both in the morning and at night and also did cardio and weightlifting to balance his workout routine. He used to hit the gym every morning on an empty stomach.

As a result of his efforts, Ram Kapoor garnered attention in 2019 for his transformation. Now, after almost 5 years in 2024, he continues to set a major example of "health is wealth," as he has successfully gotten back in shape and has reportedly lost nearly 45 kgs.

Workwise, Ram Kapoor has been a part of several popular shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kasamh Se, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat and Dhadkan, among others. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is one of the top must-watch serials of Ektaa Kapoor. His last project was a web show Khalbali Records, which was released on September 12, 2024.

