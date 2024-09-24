Munawar Faruqui is making waves, not just for his comedic talent but also for his recent real estate investment. The Bigg Boss 17 winner has purchased a luxurious apartment in the high-rise Lodha Aura in Wadala’s New Cuffe Parade for Rs. 6.09 crore, according to property documents reviewed by Square Yards. This lavish acquisition marks a significant step in his career.

This purchase marks a major milestone in Faruqui's career, especially after winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. According to the report, the apartment covers a built-up area of 1,767.97 sq ft and comes with three dedicated parking spaces.

The transaction was registered on September 16, 2024, with a stamp duty of Rs 36.6 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000. Faruqui's new home is located in Lodha Aura, an underconstruction project by Macrotech Developers Limited, also known as Lodha.

The 40-storey tower has luxurious 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments, complete with a variety of amenities. Faruqui’s purchase was part of a primary market transaction, made directly from the developer, as reported by Square Yards. Local brokers estimate the price per square foot in and around Wadala to range between Rs 35,000 and Rs 60,000.

Recently, things took a dramatic turn when Delhi authorities received intelligence about a potential threat to his life. This alarming situation unfolded on Sunday at the IGI Indoor Stadium and the Suryaa Hotel, where Faruqui was staying while attending an entertainers' cricket league event.

Advertisement

The threat was uncovered during a police investigation into a shooting incident in Greater Kailash-I on Saturday night, which led to the tragic murder of businessman Nadir Shah.

In response, the Delhi Police quickly enhanced security at both the stadium and the hotel to ensure Faruqui's safety. Following a coordinated operation, the comedian departed for Mumbai, where authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the matter. The swift actions by law enforcement underscore the seriousness of the threat and their dedication to safeguarding those at risk.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's eliminated contestant Niyati Ftanani gets lauded by fans; says, 'Ab finalist banke kya karna'