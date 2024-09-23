Bigg Boss 18: Munawar Faruqui shoots for web series, Abhishek Kumar enters Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 finale; Here's what Bigg Boss 17 finalists are doing now

An exciting news for all Bigg Boss fans! The most talked about controversial reality show will soon premiere on the screens and we can't wait for the tea! Yes, Bigg Boss Season 18, led by the OG and fan favorite host Salman Khan, is set to be back in October. As the anticipation for the upcoming season gears up, let's look at Bigg Boss 17 top 5 finalists - Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Srikanth Mashettey are doing now.

Munawar Faruqui:

Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 17. Although his personal life became a top topic of controversy, his personality and game plan impressed fans. After his victory, Munawar remained in the headlines for a lot of reasons including his personal and professional life. Munawar is busy hosting stand-up comedy shows, travelling, writing and creating content on social media. However, currently, Munawar is shooting for his upcoming web series First Copy.

First Copy is a web show, crafted by Farhan P Zamma, with Kurji Productions at the helm of production and Salt Media coming on board as a co-producer. Not only his work but Munawar's personal life also caught a lot of attention after his Bigg Boss 17 win.

Munawar tied the knot with Mehzabeen Coatwala, a makeup artist, in a private ceremony in May 2024. Mehzabeen has a 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. Munawar, on the other hand, was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he shares a six-year-old son, Mikael. The couple are often seen spending time with their kids and Mehzabeen keeps sharing pictures of their special moments.

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's post here-

Abhishek Kumar:

Abhishek Kumar, who emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17, grabbed eyeballs during his stint in the controversial reality show. His relationship with ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya came into the limelight. While Abhishek struggled to move on from Isha, Isha's then-boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered as a wild card. His entry caused chaos, however, Abhishek's personality emerged as the most loved contestant of Bigg Boss 17.

After winning Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek starred in a few music videos. However, he bagged the big opportunity of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Abhishek participated in Rohit Shetty-led stunt-based reality show and conquered all his fears by performing stunts. Currently, he is one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's post here-

Mannara Chopra:

Mannara Chopra became a household name after participating in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss Season 17. She emerged as the second runner-up of the show. Her bond with Munawar Faruqui which turned into rivalry later became one of the highlights of the season.

Mannara's friendships with co-contestant Sunny Aryaa, Samarth Jurel and a few others were loved by fans. After her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Mannara is busy endorsing brands, walking ramps, creating content on social media and a few more. Mannara also did a few popular music videos.

Take a look at Mannara Chopra's post here-

Ankita Lokhande:

Ankita Lokhande, a prominent name in the entertainment industry, has been busy with a lot of projects post Bigg Boss Season 17. Ankita's stint in the controversial show became a topic of discussion. Her married life with her husband Vicky Jain was discussed as the couple went through several ups and downs while being locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

Ankita and Vicky's rivalry with co-contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt was unexpected and shocked many. Ankita was one of the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17 but was eliminated before reaching the top 3. Post her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita's film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released in theatres. This movie featured her as the lead actress opposite Randeep Hooda.

Ankita's acting prowess received immense applause from the audience and critics. The actress was also featured in a music video titled Laa Pila De Sharaab along with her husband Vicky Jain and Saurabh Sachdeva. On April 9, Ankita announced her upcoming web series titled Amrapali. At present, the actress is a part of the hit reality show Laughter Chefs along with Vicky Jain.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's post here-

Arun Srikanth Mashettey:

Arun Srikanth Mashettey, popularly known as Achanak Bayanak, became a well-known face because of his stint in Bigg Boss 17. As he hails from Hyderabad, Arun brought his own entertainment to the show by creating memorable moments with co-contestants by using the Hyderabadi slang. Due to his dynamic game strategy, Arun reached the top 5 but was evicted before reaching the top 4. Known to be a gamer, Arun is back to his profession. Apart from gaming, Arun is also busy creating social media content.

Take a look at Arun Srikanth Mashettey's post here-

Speaking about the upcoming season, Bigg Boss Season 18 is officially announced. Hosted by Salman Khan, the series will premiere on October 6 and will air every day at 9 PM on Colors TV.

