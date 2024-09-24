Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's eliminated contestant Niyati Ftanani gets lauded by fans; says, 'Ab finalist banke kya karna'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is in the last leg of the competition. The top 5 contestants will now be competing to lift the winner trophy of the season. In the previous week, one of the promising contestants, Niyati Fatnani, was eliminated from the show. She was quite disciplined and dedicated to the show. After her eviction, her fans lauded her on social media, making her trend on Twitter (now X). Niyati recently took to Instagram and reacted to the overwhelming love from fans.

Fans have been tagging Niyati Fatnani on various posts and expressing their disappointment at her eviction from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. They also posted more than 5000 posts on X (formerly Twitter) discussing Fatnani's journey in the show and her eviction. Fatnani responded to the love from fans and wrote, "Oh my dear god! This is soo soo overwhelming. Ab finalist banke kya karna jab sabne winner bana hi diya hai. Beyond grateful for your kindness guys."

Take a look at Niyati Fatnani's Instagram story here:

In the previous episode, contestants like Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Niyati Fatnani, and Krishna Shroff competed against each other in one of the stunts. The first contestant to fall off the plank located at a height was supposed to get evicted from the show.

After Gashmeer Mahajani's push, Niyati fell into the water and was eliminated from the show, while the former became the third finalist of the season.

Niyati Fatnani had an exciting journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She conquered her fears and performed all the stunts with sheer dedication. Her strength was often lauded by the co-contestants and host of the show, Rohit Shetty.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's grand finale is all set to take place this weekend. Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will be seen gracing the show.

