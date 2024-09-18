Bigg Boss winners Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui, who were enjoying the cricketing action with their teams, faced an unexpected crisis. The atmosphere of light-hearted cricket and banter took a turn when both stars received death threats, a shocking turn of events that prompted a police escort for their safety.

Elvish and Munawar faced off in an ECL 2024 match at the IG Indoor Stadium in Delhi, where Elvish led his team, Haryanvi Hunters (HH), against Munawar's Mumbai Disruptors (MD).

Shefali Bagga, known for her role in Bigg Boss 13, was present during the incident and shared details in an exclusive interview with Times Now India. She revealed that although the initial atmosphere was filled with excitement, things took a sudden and alarming turn when the threats emerged.

As the first few overs passed, unease settled in the stands. According to Shefali Bagga, who was at the scene, everything appeared normal at first, making the sudden shift in mood all the more alarming.

Shefali Bagga shared that the atmosphere was filled with excitement and anticipation for a fun, carefree day. However, the situation took a sudden turn when death threats targeting both Elvish and Munawar emerged. The threats caused a commotion, prompting immediate action from the police, who implemented tight security measures and evacuated the stadium.

The police quickly intervened, implementing tight security measures and evacuating the stadium. Both Elvish and Munawar, along with other players, complied with the evacuation. The match was briefly halted for a search with sniffer dogs but resumed after the situation was deemed safe.

Shefali Bagga clarified when asked if the threats were from the podium, "No, that is not true. Both Elvish and Munawar have a huge fan following, so there were cheers all around."

She also mentioned that the police did not conduct any interrogations at the scene. Instead, they escorted Elvish and Munawar off the field and directed fans to leave the stadium to mitigate any risks. Despite the unsettling experience, both Elvish and Munawar remained undeterred and continued with the game.

Shefali concluded the conversation by praising the authorities' response. She shared, “It could have gone really wrong if the cops hadn’t acted fast, but thankfully, they were on top of things. I just hope that nothing like this ever happens again. Elvish and Munawar didn’t deserve this.”

Shefali praised the authorities for their response and expressed relief that the situation was handled effectively. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to trace the source of the threats. Munawar has been moved to Mumbai for added safety, as it was deemed that a change of location would reduce the risk of further threats. Neither the ECL management nor Munawar has yet issued an official statement.

