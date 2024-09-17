The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 EXCLUSIVE: ‘Bade log naya try karte hain’, Did Archana Puran Singh take jibe at Kapil Sharma?

The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning to the screens for the second season. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the laughter riot to begin. In the meantime, the team- Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur sat with us for an exclusive conversation about the upcoming season. While talking about what’s new in the second season, Archana Puran Singh took a witty dig at the host, Kapil Sharma.

We asked the team if the viewers can expect anything new in the upcoming season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sunil Grover joked, “Kyun expect karna hain aapko? Kyun? Log haas rahe hain, usko maza aa raha hain, theek hain na.” His response made Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda laugh.

Rajiv Thakur quipped in, “Kyun humse naya try karwake kharab karwana hain?” Seizing the opportunity, Archana Puran Singh added, “Bade log naya try karte hain.” She took a fun jibe at Kapil Sharma and Rajiv Thakur who was just sipping his coffee laughed out hearing Singh’s comment.

Watch the full interview with The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 team here:

In the same interaction, they also looked back at popular moments from the first season and shared the preparation that went behind enacting each scene to perfection. Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover also talked about portraying female characters on stage.

It was recently announced The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 21. Along with Kapil Sharma, the original team from season 1 will return including Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh.

The latest promo gave glimpses into the fun that awaits in the upcoming season. It also revealed the interesting guest line-up which includes Bollywood actors like Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, popular director Karan Johar, South industry's Jr NTR, and also popular faces from the Indian Cricket team including Rohit Sharma.

