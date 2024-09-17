Naagin is a beloved TV show that consistently tops the TRP charts. Its storyline keeps viewers glued to their screens. According to a report by TellyChakkar, the supernatural show is expected to launch its seventh season in January 2025, though this has yet to be officially confirmed.

After her appearance on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, rumors started swirling about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's potential role as the female lead in the upcoming season of Ektaa Kapoor's hit supernatural show, Naagin 7.

However, recent reports from Bollywood Life have dashed the hopes of many, as Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has denied being part of Ektaa Kapoor's hit supernatural show Naagin 7. The popular show’s fans are now eagerly waiting to see who will play the titular role.

For those unversed, Naagin Season 1 premiered in 2015 with Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani in lead roles. The latest season, Naagin 6, featuring Tejasswi Prakash, was both a hit and one of the longest-running seasons.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash played multiple roles alongside Simba Nagpal in the season. Naagin 6 aired from February 12, 2022, to July 9, 2023.

In the beginning, the show performed exceptionally well, consistently ranking among the top 10 in TRP ratings. However, a few months later, its ratings dropped, but it managed to sustain itself for a year, becoming the longest-running season of the franchise. Despite the ups and downs in ratings, all seasons of Naagin have been successful and loved by audiences.

Since Naagin 6 ended, fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of Naagin 7 and are excited to find out who will be the new Naagin for Season 7.

Actress Sumbul Touqeer's name was also rumored as a potential new Naagin for Ektaa Kapoor's show. However, the makers of this fictional drama have not yet officially announced the seventh season or its cast.

