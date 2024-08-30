Naagin 7: Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks silence on rumors of doing Ektaa Kapoor's show

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the most talented actors in the entertainment industry and there are no second thoughts about it! After her stint in the controversial reality show, reports were rife that Priyanka would play the female lead in Ektaa Kapoor's show, Naagin 7. However, after much speculation, Priyanka has now reacted to this rumor.

While speaking to Bollywood Life, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary denied doing Ektaa Kapoor's hit supernatural fantasy show Naagin 7. Yes, sadly Priyanka won't play the lead in this much-awaited drama. Denying this rumor, she said, "No, I am not doing Naagin."

Putting an end to the speculations, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary further stated that the rumors of her doing Naagin 7 started right after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. She added that she only had Dus June Ki Raat in her kitty and she will do some other projects as well.

For the uninformed, Naagin Season 1 premiered in 2015 featuring Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani in lead roles. The last season, Naagin 6, starring Tejasswi Prakash was one of the hit and longest-running seasons of Naagin.

The hit supernatural fantasy drama featured Tejasswi Prakash in various roles and she starred opposite Simba Nagpal. The sixth season premiered on February 12, 2022 and went off air on July 9, 2023.

After Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka and Sumbul Touqeer's name were speculated to be the next Naagin in Ektaa Kapoor's show. However, the makers of this fictional drama are yet to officially announce the seventh season and its star cast.

Advertisement

Speaking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the actress recently starred opposite Tusshar Kapoor for the first time in the hit show, Dus June Kii Raat. Dus June Ki Raat started streaming on Jio Cinema on August 4.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to fame after playing the lead role in Tejo in the hit show, Udaariyaan. In the show, she impressed the audience with her acting prowess and gained a massive fan following. Priyanka and Ankit Gupta formed a close bond while working for Udaariyaan.

After their stint in Udaariyaan, the alleged couple were roped into Bigg Boss 16. In the show, their connection strengthened and gained the limelight. While the two often mention being 'good friends' fans think that PriAnkit are dating and are head over heels in love with each other.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's affordable beachwear look will leave you feeling 'Blue-tiful', can you guess the price?