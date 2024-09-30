Report: What happened between Adnaan Shaikh and his sister that led her to lodge FIR? Activist Furkhan reveals

Adnaan Shaikh, the popular social media influencer and YouTuber has grabbed headlines this morning (September 30) for a legal issue. Her sister has filed an FIR against him for allegedly beating her. Now, Times Now has exclusively given details of the case as they got in touch with Furkhan Shaikh, the activist helping Shaikh’s sister in the case. He divulged details of what led the YouTuber’s sister to take such a big step.

Furkhan Shaikh narrated what exactly happened between Adnaan Shaikh and his sister. He stated that he beat up his sister very badly in front of everyone at Altiuz Multispecialty Hospital in Malad. She had gone there to meet her unwell parents. When Adnaan saw her there, he slapped her on the face and dragged her across the hospital in front of everyone.

Apparently, Adnaan also beat up his father-in-law. The activist mentioned that the social media personality’s sister narrated this to him. The clip that Adnaan Shaikh’s sister shared on her social media account also shows her father-in-law with her outside the hospital. His hand is in a cast and she uploaded the video to shut up those who are saying she is making things up.

Check out this video that Iffat uploaded on her social media handle:

Furkhan also revealed that the brother and sister didn’t see eye to eye. Also, he was against Iffat’s marriage to her husband. So, even though Shaikh advised her to solve the issue internally, she wanted to take the legal route. The incident of beating his sister took place on October 28, Saturday.

Advertisement

Talking about the FIR, he said that they have registered a case of assault against Adnaan. He also said, “According to the FIR, apparently Adnaan has accused Iffat of leaking the photo of his wife, Ayesha. She observes pardah so he didn't want her face to be revealed. However, Ifat insists that she had nothing to do with this. She says that if this is the case then the police itself will find out the truth.”

Iffat told Furkhan that Adnaan was blaming her for an incident that had nothing to do with her as she didn’t leak the pictures. Furkhan believes that Adnaan beat her up due to this grudge as he had a misconception.

For the unversed, Adnaan Shaikhh recently married his longtime girlfriend Ayesha in the presence of his family and friends. His wedding was attended by his Bigg Boss OTT 3 friends Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, and Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Arbaaz Patel, among others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: REPORT: Adnaan Shaikh's sister lodges FIR against him; accuses Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame of ‘beating her’