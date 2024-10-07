Roadies Double Cross: After Rannvijay Singha and Prince Narula; Neha Dhupia CONFIRMED to return as gang leader

Roadies is all set to return with its 20th season, and this year, the show will be called Roadies Double Cross. The makers have taken all the feedback from the past two years and have now decided to get the OG gang back on the show. The ardent fans of the show dearly missed Rannvijay Singha as the special host of the show and this year, Singh will return to the show. Along with Rannvijay, the old gang leaders who received a lot of love for their stint in the show, actress Neha Dhupia will also rejoin the show after two years.

For the past two years, the makers have explored different things and tried to add new exciting concepts to the show, but now, it looks like the makers have understood that audiences want the original and classic Roadies back. Rannvijay Singha took to his social media and shared pictures with Neha Dhupia from the promo shoot of the show.

Along with a few fun pictures, Rannvijay wrote, "Guess who’s back to slay. #roadiesxx."

Take a look at the post shared by Rannvijay Singha here:

Rannvijay Singha recently shared pictures with Prince Narula and wrote, "The most favorite gang aale munde are here." While Prince Narula was a part of Roadies last year, it will be his reunion with his good friends Rannvijay and Neha Dhupia.

Sharing his views on joining Roadies Double Cross, Rannvijay said, "Roadies isn't just a show, it's an emotion for me it’s my comfort zone, I’m home. For two decades, it's been fueled by the relentless passion, grit, and dreams of millions. It's more than just a platform; it's a rite of passage for an entire generation. Personally, it's a symbol of everything the youth of this country stands for—courage, ambition, and resilience."

Talking about Neha Dhupia in Roadies, she had a remarkable journey in the show, and she often smartly added her input to various tasks, making her gang wino. If sources are to be believed, this year, there will be two female gang leaders as gang leaders and winners from the previous season. Rhea Chakraborty is also speculated to join the show.

