Shaheer Sheikh RESPONDS as ace casting director Mukesh Chhabra praises his acting skills; 'It's stuff like this...'

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the bankable names in the television industry. He is soon going to make his debut with the big-budget web film Do Patti, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol. Recently, the actor received praise from renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Sheikh shared his response on social media on the same, and expressed feeling motivated.

In a podcast with Ranveer Allahabadia, Mukesh Chhabra spoke highly of Shaheer Sheikh. When asked about Sheikh's stint as Arjun in Mahabharat, Chhabra said, "Maine woh Mahabharat dekha nahi hai lekin mujhe Shaheer Sheikh ke baare mey malum hai, maine unhe Do Patti karke film mey cast bhi kiya hai. He is a good actor, damn interesting actor, good looking boy, good soul."

Take a look at a recent podcast of Pinkvilla with Mukesh Chhabra here:

(I haven't seen his Mahabharat, but I know about Shaheer Sheikh. I have cast him in a movie named Do Patti. He is a good actor, a damn interesting actor, a good-looking boy, and a good soul).

Shaheer Sheikh took to social media and expressed his thoughts on receiving praise from Mukesh Chhabra. He wrote, "It's stuff like this that keeps me motivated to keep pushing myself. Thankyou... Hoping to be a learner for life! thank you @castingchhabra."

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram story here:

Shaheer Sheikh was recently in the news as he visited his best friend Hina Khan in the hospital as she was struggling with the third stage of breast cancer. He lauded Hina's never-give-up spirit and mentioned that he was proud of her.

Recently, Shaheer Sheikh enjoyed a massive reunion with the co-stars of Mahabharat. Almost the entire cast of the show reunited for dinner and reminisced about their memories from the show. A video of the cast singing the title track of the show went viral on social media.

