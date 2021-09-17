EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on becoming a father: Whenever I look at her, I feel overwhelmed

Shaheer Sheikh became a proud father to a baby girl on September 9. Expressing his excitement, the actor says, “What do I tell you? I can’t even express it in words honestly. It is something else. I thought I have lived a few years on this planet and have experienced a lot of emotions. But when I held my little one in my arms, I can’t describe it - it was something else. I have never ever felt anything close to that, and it took almost three days to sink in. Whenever I look at her, I feel overwhelmed,” says Shaheer.

He further adds, “There is this crazy range of emotions going through me which I don’t even understand. So it took me a lot of time because I was running around, a lot was happening. It didn’t sink in and I was not understanding the whole thing. I was just trying to make sure everything is ok, we are doing everything right, and my whole concentration was on that. I had no clue what’s happening to me emotionally and mentally.” Shaheer informs that he and wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh haven’t decided on a name as yet.

Meanwhile, his new show, Pavitra Rishta 2 released on ZEE5 recently. Has he seen the first season? “I have seen it in bits and pieces when it was on air. The memory of it even in my mind was so fresh and prominent - I am sure the audience also remembers it very clearly because of the song, the chemistry and everything was spot on. Usha (Nadkarni) tai’s character was so famous, because I have seen her at award functions, and I was like this is something else, and is not something we have seen before. I have seen her process, how she approaches the character, and how it is to work with her and Ankita (Lokhande) - it was an amazing experience. When season one was on air I was doing a show called Navya, and I used to look up to these guys, get inspired, and wanted to be like that one day, and now here I am,” Shaheer signs off.

