Shaka Laka Boom Boom’s Kinshuk Vaidya aka Sanju ties the knot to choreographer Diiksha Nagpal

Remember the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom that made our childhood awesome with Sanju’s magic pencil? Sanju, the character that was essayed by actor Kinshuk Vaidya is all grown up and is set to tie the knot! Yes, you read that right. Today (November 22), the actor will get married to his longtime girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal.

ETimes reported that the wedding festivities of Kinshuk Vaidya and Diiksha Napgal are being held at Alibaug. Although the actor didn’t announce his wedding, the couple’s friends have shared pictures from the Haldi ceremony and Sangeet on social media. Diiksha also reshared a picture of Haldi on her story.

Check out pictures from Kinshuk and Diiksha’s Haldi ceremony below:

For those who arrived late, Kinshuk and Diiksha got engaged in August this year. The Shaka Laka Boom Boom actor had earlier opened up about his love story. Het met the choreographer, Diiksha in 20115 through work. It took them some time to realize their feelings for each other although they have been friends for some time.

He shared, “Over time, we realised our understanding and outlook on life were in sync, which is extremely important for any lasting relationship. That’s when we decided to take our friendship to the next level, and we finalised the date for our engagement.”

Talking about Diiksha, he shared that she has a soothing presence on him even though he is the calmer and quieter one. She always brings clarity to his thoughts. “It is remarkable how she always knows just what to say to bring me peace,” added Vaidya.

The actor had made childhood special for every '90s kid. Best known for playing Sanju in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, the concept of the serial was about Sanju using his magical pencil to help his friends in every situation. The pencil could bring anything that Sanju drew to life. Kinshuk has also done shows like Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

Pinkvilla sends best wishes to Kinshuk Vaidya and Diiksha Nagpal as they embark on this new journey!

