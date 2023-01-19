Shark Tank India 2: 'Bakwas karoge..' Anupam Mittal-Aman Gupta fight badly; 5 times Sharks fought over ideas

Shark Tank India is back with its second season and it has been already making rounds on social media. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. Well, all the 5 sharks including Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mitta l, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta are already making headlines with their decisions and fights over a pitch. Recently, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta got into a nasty fight over a pitch and even exchanged looks in anger.

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 2, we see two step brothers Sayyam Jain and Sunny Jain pitching for their soap brand. While the other sharks stepped out of the pitch, Peyush Bansal, Anupam and Aman were interested to make an offer. Peyush and Anupam jointly offered Rs 60 lakh for 10 per cent equity. However, Aman went solo and offered the same deal which led to arguments in the pitch. Aman called himself ‘Flipkart, Amazon ka Raja’, to which Anupam replied ‘Ye Amazon ka raja waja chodo, this is like boasting about yourself.’ The argument continued further and Aman was quoted saying ‘Haan bhai sahab ko he sab pata hai, hum toh nadan bande hain.’ An angry Anupam then said, ‘Bakwaas karoge toh yehi realise hoga’ after which the two exchanged angry looks.

5 times judges get into a conflict of words

Anupam Mittal calls Aman Gupta ‘dalbadlu’

In one of the pitches of a hair colour brand, we see Anupam and Aman fighting for the deal. Initially, Anupam and Vineeta Singh gave them the offer which was followed by Peyush. Then Aman also joined the race and we can see the 4 sharks fighting for the deal. However, the pitchers made it very clear that they want Vineeta and Aman on board which resulted in a clash among the sharks. Anupam was quoted saying 'You have played a dirty game' and calls Aman 'Dalbadlu.'

Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal get into conflict of words

During one of the episodes, Peyush and Anupam got into an argument over a pitch and both of them decided to step back. The former wanted to do a solo deal whereas Anupam who was making a joint deal with Namita and Aman wanted Peyush to join them. After the pitch was over, Peyush was quoted saying 'Do not disrespect man.' Anupam on the other hand answered 'You were saying rubbish. You said you never make deals when so many people are involved but you have done it in the past, so don't say that.'

Namita Thapar tells Anupam Mittal to 'keep his ego in check'

During the hair colour brand’s pitch, Aman was quoted saying ‘Dirty game is being played here’ to which Namita tells him she doesn't agree. He further replies, ‘It doesn’t matter what you think.’ An angry Namita stands up and says, ‘Not okay, you need to keep your ego in check.’ She shouted at Anupam and left her chair.

Ashneer Grover and Namita Thapar fight over a deal

In the previous season of Shark Tank India, we see Namita and Ashneer Grover fight for pitch that was about a chips brand. In the episode, Namita was quoted saying ‘We have a deal for you. Our offer is ₹70 lakh for four per cent. We think this is a fair offer.’ After this Ashneer replied ‘My offer is ₹70 lakh for 3.5 per cent. They are not going to make a brand for you, they are just messing with you.’ For the unversed, the latter is no more the judge of this season.

Vineeta Singh and Peeyush Bansal at loggerheads

In one of the pitches, we saw Piyush's sudden change of discussion leaves Vineeta questioning him. Piyush says, ‘Guys, I'm changing the game", as he offers a bigger deal to the pitch which already received an investment offer from Vineeta. The latter was heard saying ‘Kya kar rahe ho aap?’ to which the former replied ‘Meri marzi.’

Namita Thapar recalls being body shamed

In the latest episodes of Shark Tank India 2, we can see two women entrepreneurs Asana Riamei and Vishakha Bhaskkar pitch about their clothing brand, and said that they also make clothes for plus-sized people. During the pitch, Namita Thapar revealed that she has also faced body-shaming and even asked the pitchers that why didn’t they make their brand exclusively for plus-sized people. Namita was quoted saying, ‘Sach much India mein jo ye body shaming jise kehte hain, jo yeh ‘moti, moti’ bulate hain, uski target main bhi ban chuki hoon. Aapne aesa kyun nahi socha ki mein only plus size ke liye fashion banati hoon, na ki sab sizes ke liye.’ Check out the video here: