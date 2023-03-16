Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal's wife Anchal Kumar resumes work again, reveals reason for taking a break

Shark Tank India 2 judge Anupam Mittal is among the most loved and famous sharks from the show. Speaking about his personal life, Anupam is married to actress-model Anchal Kumar. The couple tied the knot on 4 July 2013 in Jaipur Palace. Anupam and Anchal are parents to an adorable daughter named Alyssa. Speaking Anchal, she has been a part of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss season 4. She has even acted in the Bollywood film Bluffmaster in 2005. However, after embracing motherhood Anchal took a hiatus from work and dedicated her time to her daughter Alyssa.

Anchal Kumar talks about resuming work:

Now after a long break, Anchal Kumar has resumed work and is back to work full-fledged. In a chat with Etimes TV, Anchal Kumar revealed that she started modeling at a very young age but later took a break from modeling and other assignments. She further shared that it is good to be back and now there are so many options because of social media. Later, Anchal revealed that she had done several music videos, reality shows, and advertisements. Revealing her current projects, Anchal said, 1'I have been shooting for a whole lot of brands. I have endorsements and it is lovely to be on social media. We are creating reels and I am taking up brands that I identify with.”

Anchal reveals why she took a break from work:

Speaking to the publication, Anchal revealed that she decided to resume work as her daughter Alyssa has grown up. She also said that taking a break from work was a conscious decision as she wanted to be beside Alyssa while her daughter was growing up. Anchal said that she was clear that whenever she would embrace motherhood she would dedicate her time to her daughter till the time she is not able to communicate. She said that the entire time with her daughter has been a blessing.

About Anupam Mittal:

Anupam Mittal is a successful Indian businessman and entrepreneur who is the owner of People Group. He was born on December 23, 1971. Being from a business family, he was interested in business from the start. After completing his MBA from Boston College, Massachusetts, he started working at MicroStrategy as a Product Manager. Anupam's journey has been difficult and at the same time inspiring. In the year 1997, Anupam Mittal founded the popular platform Shaadi.com. The company has succeeded in establishing its presence with more than 30 million active users present on the platform.

