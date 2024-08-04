Anupamaa Written Update, Aug 4: Anupama decides to find Aadhya; Anuj accuses her of their daughter’s death

Anupamaa, August 4, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anuj stating that he died the same day when Aadhya bid adieu to him. He holds Anupama responsible for Aadhya distancing herself from him. Anuj feels they shouldn’t have adopted Aadhya and should have let her grow up in an orphanage instead. He regrets choosing his love over his daughter, who was never in favor of living with Anupama. Anuj says that he and Anupama have murdered Aadhya. Anupama and Anuj get emotional as they recall their fond memories with Aadhya.

Vanraj pulls up Anuj and hugs him. He apologizes to Anuj and empathizes with his pain of losing a child. Anupama is confident that Aadhya is not dead and is just missing. She gets hopeful about finding Aadhya. Anuj says dead people never return. He refuses to pardon Anupama.

Vanraj starts criticizing Anupama and calls her a bad omen. He makes Anuj recount how he warned him several times to stay away from Anupama, but he didn’t listen to him. Toshu and Pakhi chime in and accuse Anupama of never proving to be a good mother to them. Kinjal and Titu stand in support of Anupama. Vanraj believes Anupama doesn’t deserve the title of mother. Anupama refuses to give an explanation to anyone.

After Anuj declines to go with Anupama, Vanraj comes to her and makes her remember the curse he gave to Anupama after Shruti’s departure. Vanraj further prevents Kinjal and Titu from siding with Anupama, who is devastated. She cries inconsolably.

Ankush and Barkha get stressed over Anupama’s comeback. They fear the repercussions of their misdeeds. The duo recalls how they brought Anuj back from the USA, administered harmful medicines to him, and made his condition worse. They admit to taking over Anuj’s business in a wrongful way.

Meenu faces ragging by her seniors as she comes to the college. Sagar arrives at the right time to save her, leaving Meenu impressed. They have a sweet exchange. Sagar helps Meenu as her dress gets stuck in the auto rickshaw.

Shahs discuss Anuj’s matter. Vanraj feels bad about him. Toshu and Pakhi are against the idea of keeping Anuj in their neighborhood for the sake of their children’s security. Kinjal and Titu question where will Anuj go if Anupama doesn’t keep him. Vanraj makes up his mind to sell Asha Bhawan. He gets angry on seeing Meenu with Sagar.

Bala and others try to comfort Anupama. Bala asks Anupama to forget about Anuj’s allegations. Anupama gets flashbacks of whatever Anuj said to her. The episode ends here.

