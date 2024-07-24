EXCLUSIVE Video: Shivangi Joshi says she received harsh comments for having acne-prone skin; People used to say 'Heroine ban gayi, skin theek nahi kara sakti?'

Popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi has created a niche for herself. She is best known for essaying the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress who is known for her acting chops, revealed exclusively about the lull phase of her life, where nothing felt right. She revealed the harsh comments that came her way, during the time she dealt with acne problems.

Shivangi Joshi exclusively reveals mean comments received for having acne:

During a candid interview with Pinkvilla, when Shivangi Joshi was asked about the time in her life when she did not feel right, she gave a brave reply, "Ek cheez maine face ki hai jiske wajah se there was a phase in my life jaha mei bahut disheartened hoh jati thi. Mei apne aapko dekhna pasand nai karti thi because I used to get a lot of pimples. Toh mujhe bahut acne ki problem thi. I have acne-prone skin. Kayi logg yeh bolte thei arey yeh heroine bann gayi hai, TV mei hai, kaam kar rahi hai, apni skin nai treat kara sakti?

"(I faced something that caused a phase in my life where I used to get very disheartened. I didn't like looking at myself because I used to get a lot of pimples. So I had a big acne problem. I have acne-prone skin. Many people would say, "Oh, she's become a heroine, she's on TV, she's working, and she can't even treat her skin.)"

Advertisement

Watch Shivangi Joshi's exclusive interview here:

Shivangi Joshi opens up on being judged for having acne:

The Begusarai actress further revealed the point in her life when it got too much for her to bear. She used to be compared with the other actresses who do not have pimples. This led to Shivangi, questioning herself for getting acne. "Mei Bombay ke saare doctors ke paas chali gayi thi kyuki logo ko nai pata mei kya kya kar rahi thi unhe theek hone ke liye. I tried everything. I tried a lot of painful treatments, medications, ghar ke nuske, everything. But woh meri age thi, jab aa rahe thei aur woh nai theek hore thei. Kabhi kabhi jab mei subah uthti thi na and mujhe hota tha oh aaj mujhe 2 pimple aa gaye ab kya karu?"

"(I went to all the doctors in Mumbai because people didn't know what I was doing to try to get better. I tried everything—painful treatments, medications, home remedies, everything. But it was my age; they kept coming and wouldn't go away. Sometimes, when I woke up in the morning and saw that I had two new pimples, I would think, "Oh no, what do I do now?)"

Advertisement

Shivangi Joshi's journey with pimples and self-love:

The Balika Vadhu 2 actress, further said that she used to think a lot because many times, when she would go in front of the screen and check her shot on the monitor, all she could see were her pimples. She couldn't see her face. "Sir bolte thei apna khana theek kro, phir sab apna apna suggestion dene lagte thei. Aapko oata hai hum kya kya kar rahe hai. Woh phase mere life mei bahut tha infsct soial media pe kafi log likhne lag gaye thei. People used to compare, jab compare karte hai na bura lagta hai."

"(Sir used to say that she should improve her diet, and then everyone started giving their own suggestions. She felt that no one really knew what she was going through. That phase was very challenging for her, and even on social media, many people began to comment. People would compare her to others, and it hurt when those comparisons were made.)"

Advertisement

Shivangi ended by saying that she accepted her skin the way it was and started loving herself. More power to you, Shivangi.