EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi recalls shooting with Hina Khan; gives latter's health update as she battles breast cancer

Talented actress Shivangi Joshi recently appeared on Pinkvilla's show Behind the Sucess. During the interview, the actress opened up about her personal and professional life and shared her working experience. Shivangi also recalled her working experience with Hina Khan during Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and extended good wishes to her as the latter battles stage three breast cancer.

Shivangi Joshi recalls shooting with Hina Khan:

In our Behind the Sucess segment, we showed a few old pictures with her co-actors and childhood photos to Shivangi Joshi and asked her to share her memory of it. After showing her picture with Hina Khan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days, the actress went on to share her working experience with her and her health update.

As soon as she saw her photo with Hina Khan, Shivangi quipped "mumma". Sharing her memory of the picture, the actress said, "I remember we did a gift segment in the first week of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai). So during this gift segment I took a selfie with Hina Di."

Shivangi Joshi shares Hina Khan's health update:

Talking more about Hina Khan, Shivangi added, "I'm still in touch with her. We spoke yesterday." When asked about Hina's health as she is battling stage three breast cancer, the actress shared, "She is okay. She is very strong. She is a fighter and she will be fine soon. We are all praying for her."

Further, the Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka actress revealed that she was supposed to meet Hina on the day of this interview but couldn't go and said, "I will meet her soon." Shivangi urged everyone to pray for Hina's speedy recovery and said, "She will get well super soon."

About Hina Khan's breast cancer diagnosis:

On June 28, Hina Khan shared the shocking news of being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer with her fans on social media. As soon as the actress revealed this news, she received immense power and courage from everyone. Shivangi had also commented on her post and wished her a speedy recovery. Shivangi's comment was, "Stay strong…Loads of prayers and strength to you..Get well soon."

About Hina Khan and Shivangi Joshi's work in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Hina Khan essayed the role of Akshara in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After years of playing the lead role, Shivangi Joshi was roped in to play Hina's daughter in the show. Shivangi essayed the role of Naira. The two shared the screen space for some time until Hina's character Akshara passed away in the show.

