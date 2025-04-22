When Shubhangi Atre said 'Life is very fragile' and opened up about facing the camera while battling personal issues; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Popular actor Shubhangi Atre has been in a tough phase of her life as her ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, passed away due to liver issues on April 19, 2025. Known for playing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, the actress and her former husband parted ways reportedly in 2022. In 2023, the actress had exclusively spoken to Pinkvilla and expressed her grief at losing her close friend and former co-star Deepesh Bhan. While talking to us, Shubhangi had reflected on the importance of one's life

When asked how her close friend Deepesh Bhan's demise affected her life, Shubhangi Atre told Pinkvilla how the late actor had purchased a flat in her society after she advised him. Shubhangi revealed, "I told him to buy a flat in that building." She recalled, "We (Deepesh and she) used to meet every day. Even if I didn't go for shoots, we used to meet for walks down our building."

Recalling how Deepesh's death affected her, Shubhangi Atre added, "That day I learned that life is very fragile." She disclosed understanding the meaning of life and explained how everyone should help and accept each other. She advised everyone to live life with honesty and positivity.

Watch Shubhangi Atre's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Pinkvilla asked Shubhangi whether it is easy for her to not let her personal life affect her professional life. Reacting to this question, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress shared, "It is not easy, but it is not that difficult either. Because what I have experienced is that if I'm in the getup of Angoori Bhabhi, I tend to forget everything. When I'm in that costume, I'm Angoori Bhabhi. My brain then functions like hers. I think somewhere actors have to learn this, and with time, we learn. When I was new, a lot of things affected me, but then I learned."

For the uninformed, Shubhangi Atre had been married to Piyush Poorey for 22 years before finalizing their divorce earlier this year on February 5, 2025. The couple also have a daughter named Ashi. As per an India Forum report, Shubhangi and Piyush were not in touch post-divorce. The actress reportedly started shooting for the show on April 20, a day after this unfortunate incident.

Workwise, Shubhangi Atre is currently seen playing the role of Angoori Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

