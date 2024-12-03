WATCH: Urvashi Dholakia expresses joy as she becomes owner of swanky car ahead of new year; Know its price

Popular actress Urvashi Dholakia has been a prominent name in the telly industry and has a massive fan following, too. The actress has achieved another milestone as she is now a proud owner of a swanky car worth more than Rs 15 lakhs. Urvashi happily flaunted her huge purchase on social media by sharing a video of her buying the car and driving it.

Taking to her social media handle, Urvashi Dholakia shared a video where she is seen welcoming an MG Hector, which costs between Rs 16.59 lakhs to Rs 27.51 lakhs. In this clip, the actress, dressed in a gorgeous white ethnic suit, can be seen doing the formalities of buying the car and celebrating the joyous moment with her son and mom.

Sharing this clip, the Bigg Boss 6 fame wrote, "The year may be ending, but there are always new beginnings Here’s to my new beginning with my brand-new MG HECTOR."

Take a look at Urvashi Dholakia's post here-

After Urvashi Dholakia shared this amazing news with her fans on social media, several celebrities like Kishori Shahane Vij, Delnaaz Irani, Harleen Sethi, and a few more congratulated her for adding another car to her collection. Fans also extended their good wishes to Urvashi.

Despite being away from Television for some time now, Urvashi is connected to her fans through social media. The actress keeps sharing posts and funny reels and keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts.

Advertisement

Speaking about her personal life, the actress resides in Mumbai with her two sons -Sagar and Kshitij.

Workwise, Urvashi has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows. As many are aware, Urvashi shot to fame after portraying the negative character, Komolika, in the hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was a part of the show for 8 long years and was applauded for her performance.

Apart from this, Urvashi also did several like Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kahiin To Hoga, Chandrakanta, Naagin 6, Pushpa Impossible, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and more. She was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 6.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Dholakia shares unseen childhood PIC from 1987; recalls memories of shooting for her first major show Shrikant