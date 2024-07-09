Shweta Tiwari reveals shocking details of being cheated on multiple times in relationships: 'Whosever lives I have left are..'

Shweta Tiwari is a strong woman. She has revealed that she has experienced infidelity multiple times in her earlier relationships. The actress was earlier married to Bhojpuri star Raja Chaudhary but got separated in 2007. She was then married to Abhinav Kohli but opted for separation in 2017.

Shweta Tiwari opens up on being cheated on multiple times in a relationship:

During an exclusive interview with Galatta India, Shweta Tiwari spoke about how she dealt with cheating. She reveals that when someone cheats on you for the first time it hits you and you cry wondering why it happened to you. When they realize that you have left the relationship, out of her personal experience the actress says, "Whosever lives I have left and walked away, are regretting."

Shweta Tiwari was cheated:

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress further revealed in the interview that when one gets cheated upon for the first time, one tries to do everything possible to undo it. When it again happens for the second time, you realize this will never stop hurting, this is how it is going to be. "When the third time you get cheated on, it stops hurting you. It stops having an impact on you", she quipped.

How does Shweta Tiwari handle cheating?

The Bigg Boss 4 winner further revealed, "When someone cheats on me when someone hurts me, I don’t complain about it to them. I simply get detached. It’s in their personality to hurt me and now it’s in my personality to not get hurt."

Shweta Tiwari on her abusive marriage:

When, in the interview, she was further asked what took her so long to come out of the marriage, Shweta Tiwari gave a strong response. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star revealed that in her entire family, nobody had ever had a love marriage, she had. There were also caste problems that existed in her family, yet she had an inter-caste marriage. People had already started to taunt her mother and judge her marriage.

The actress, who is mother to Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli further said, that if she had filed for divorce at that time it would have been different as she was not financially independent and was emotionally also tied.



