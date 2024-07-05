Shweta Tiwari's fan smitten by her physique at 43; says, 'She is younger than daughter' Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is aging like a fine wine at 43 and how? She does not look like a mother of two children as she keeps stealing the hearts of fans with her breathtaking pictures and is often compared to daughter Palak Tiwari, especially when the versatile actress posts new pictures on her Instagram feed.

What was Shweta Tiwari's fans comment?

A few, days back Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram handle to post a series of snaps, where she showed off her hotness quotient and fans could not stop drooling over the same. One die-hard fan of the actress posted a mean comment that read, "She is younger than her daughter".

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's latest pictures and a fan comparing her to daughter Palak Tiwari:

Palak Tiwari opens up on being compared to mom Shweta Tiwari:

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress, revealed once during an interview with ETimes that she is detached and not bothered about the constant comparisons drawn to her mom Shweta Tiwari when it comes to beauty standards.

Palak further said that she was unnerved by what folks would tell her as she felt the maximum thing that someone would tell her is that she is not as pretty as her mother. The Rosie actress feels that her mom is the prettiest and no one can be a bigger fan than Palak. The 23-year-old actress also revealed that she does not care if critics do not find her as a good actress, as Palak is confident of the fact that she has done a "decent job", to date.

Advertisement

More about Shweta Tiwari:

The actress created a household name for herself with Ekta Kapoor's hit TV serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she essayed the role of Prerna. Her brilliant work was also seen in Rohit Shetty's adventure-stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and was also the winner of Bigg Boss 4.



ALSO READ: PICS: Shweta Tiwari switches on boss lady mode and stuns in classy beige formal look; guess it's pocket-friendly cost